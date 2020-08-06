HONG KONG – Following positive phase II data on Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s once-weekly GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, efinopegdutide, in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the Seoul-based company has exclusively licensed the drug to Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck & Co. Inc. for the indication.

The deal gives Merck rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize efinopegdutide in the U.S. and globally. Hanmi gains an up-front payment of $10 million in the deal, as well as milestone payments of up to $860 million once certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones are met. Hanmi retained the option to commercialize the drug in Korea.

An industry source told BioWorld that “Merck brings a history of researching metabolic diseases such as NASH into the partnership. Hanmi will also be looking to use Merck’s global know-how and sales infrastructure to reach as many NASH patients in as many places as possible, given that there is no globally approved treatment for the disease currently in the market.”

Merck is “always searching for opportunities that have a strong scientific rationale to help bring new and potentially life-changing therapies to the patients who need them, said Sam Engel, associate vice president of clinical research, diabetes and endocrinology at Merck Research Laboratories. “This licensing agreement with Hanmi is just one example of how we follow where the science leads us,” he said.

“Data from phase II studies have provided compelling clinical evidence that warrants further evaluation of efinopegdutide for the treatment of NASH,” he added.

Merck exercised an option to license MK-3655 from NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2019. Formerly known as NGM-313, that candidate is an investigational monoclonal antibody agonist of the beta-Klotho/FGFR1c receptor complex that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of NASH.

With the efinopegdutide license in hand, Merck is now planning a phase II study to evaluate the potential of efinopegdutide for the treatment of NASH, though dates for the study have yet to be disclosed.

Discovered by Hanmi using its Lapscovery, or Long Acting Protein/Peptide Discovery Platform technology, efinopegdutide is a conjugate of oxyntomodulin analogue and human immunoglobulin G4 fragment shown to improve multiple metabolic parameters and leading to improved blood glucose, body weight and insulin sensitivity. Hanmi has already conducted phase I and II trials on severely obese patients with and without type 2 diabetes.

Hanmi sold the exclusive global rights for the drug to Janssen Pharmaceutical NV in November 2015. The Johnson & Johnson subsidiary paid Hanmi $105 million up front and pledged up to $810 million in payments for potential clinical development, regulatory and sales milestones at the time.

But the Belgian drugmaker returned the rights for efinopegdutide in July 2019, after phase III testing showed that the drug achieved its weight loss endpoint but failed to reach internal criteria for blood glucose control in obese diabetic patients. Janssen informed Hanmi of its intention in May, and the two companies gave themselves a maximum of 120 calendar days to reach a decision.

A few days before the tie-up with Janssen, Hanmi entered a partnership with France’s Sanofi SA for three of the Korean company’s experimental, long-lasting diabetes drugs. Sanofi will make an up-front payment of €400 million (US$471 million) and up to €3.5 billion more for development, registration and sales milestones, as well as double-digit running royalties after the commercialization of the drugs.

Hanmi down drugs?

Efinopegdutide is not the only drug that Hanmi has had out-licensing issues with over the past few years. Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH returned its exclusive license for olmutinib (HM-61713), Hanmi’s lung cancer drug candidate, and halted its clinical trials.

Another company that returned its license for olmutinib in March 2018 was Shanghai-based Zai Lab Ltd. Hanmi licensed out the rights to develop the drug in China, Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese company in November 2015. Hanmi pulled the plug on its phase III trials for olmutinib after Zai Lab returned the rights.

More recently, U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Co. returned its licensing rights to HM-71224, Hanmi’s Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The American company called time on the agreement in February after interim results for a study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis failed to prove the target effectiveness of the drug.

Hanmi's chairman, Sung Ki Lim, passed away at the age of 80 on Aug. 2. The source said that Lim’s passing had no impact on the deal with MSD.