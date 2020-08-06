A promising but side effect-ridden phase III study by Novartis AG with oral imatinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) led Boston-based Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. to start exploring two years ago an aerosol form of the kinase inhibitor, and the project has won backing to the tune of $72.6 million in series A money.

Better known as a cancer therapy under Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis’ brand name Gleevec, imatinib is approved for gastrointestinal stromal tumors and pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Novartis’ late-stage experiment with the oral form in PAH was beset by dropout rates because of side effects that included nausea, vomiting, rash and edema. A surprise adverse event involved subdural hematoma.

Novartis heard “anecdotes of people who had class 3 or 4 heart failure, and were out of all the drugs they could try,” Aerovate’s founding president, Benjamin Dake, told BioWorld. Included were stories of “people getting up and walking that shouldn’t have been able to,” he said. The pharma giant used the same dose that was approved for leukemia, and saw exercise capacity improve along with hemodynamics, with satisfying blood flow through the lungs. “The problem was, [patients] just couldn’t take the drug,” he said.

Approved vasodilators for PAH “don’t really act on the core cause of the disease,” Dake said. “They do slow the progression, but none of them really stops it and patients don’t get better. We developed a lot of intellectual property around taking [an imatinib molecule] that we knew worked and modifying it in a way that we could deliver it to the tissues where it needs to be,” and at a much lower dose, he said.

Aerovate was founded on scientific findings by the company’s team and incubated by RA Capital Management. Among the handful of full-timers at the company is its chief medical officer, Hunter Gillies, who has designed and executed phase II and III programs for cardiopulmonary diseases resulting in the approval of multiple drugs for PAH, Dake noted. Sofinnova Investments, a new investor, led the series A round. Atlas Venture, Cormorant Asset Management, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company) and Osage University Partners also took part.

The money will get Aerovate to an efficacy readout – the launch of a phase I trial is “imminent,” Dake said – and a registrational study is due to start in the first half of next year. “We’ve already talked with the FDA,” he said, which “knows this molecule from the other indications it’s approved for. The long-term safety studies have all been done,” including Aerovate’s toxicology work for the IND, he said.

Imatinib is known to inhibit a small subset of five or six kinases. “If you’re scientifically and academically honest, it’s really hard, based on what we know about kinase inhibitors across multiple indications, to say which is the most important one for PAH,” Dake said. Animal data suggest PDGFR or KIT “could be part of the answer, but there are also other drugs that hit those targets that don’t work in PAH.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t hit Aerovate hard, thanks to “some steps we took early, related to supply chain and partners we’ve been working with, in case something bad happened down the line,” Dake said. Since the first PAH trial won’t be a large, international effort, he expects manageable enrollment. “We’re not disclosing exactly what the full clinical plan is,” pending final word from the FDA, but the series A means Aerovate is funded through data that will be “typical of how people dose PAH drugs, and something that doctors and patients will recognize as significant,” he said.

Research into the destruction of lung blood vessels in PAH continues apace. A paper published recently in Science Translational Medicine details efforts by Brigham and Women's Hospital along with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to explore the roles of activins and growth and differentiation factors in pulmonary vascular disease. Such are the targets of Cambridge, Mass.-based Acceleron’s ligand trap, sotatercept. In June at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) virtual meeting, investigators presented Acceleron’s long-anticipated results from the phase II study in PAH called Pulsar. Top-line data rolled out earlier, in January, bumping shares of Acceleron by 50%. “Much of the value of this [ATS] event was already in the stock,” SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a report. “However, in this case the results probably exceeded expectations, even if there are a few questions,” in his view. Those involve the lack of dose response in the six-minute walk test, adverse events and one cardiovascular episode. “We believe it is unlikely that sotatercept will be filed, or approved, without a solid phase III trial being completed (i.e., no accelerated filing on this result),” he said.

Elsewhere on the inhaled therapy front, Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based Liquidia Technologies Inc. recently disclosed favorable exploratory endpoint data from the phase III Inspire study evaluating LIQ-861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of the vasodilator treprostinil, designed and engineered using the company’s Print technology. The FDA is reviewing the compound and set its PDUFA date for Nov. 24, 2020.