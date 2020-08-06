Biogen Inc., one the world's top neurological disease specialists, is committing to invest more than $1 billion in cash and equity in Denali Therapeutics Inc. for rights to co-develop and co-commercialize a potential therapy for Parkinson's disease (PD) and options to secure up to four more neurodegenerative disease programs from its new partner.

The move, which could help Biogen diversify its portfolio as it navigates a separate high-stakes bet on Alzheimer's disease, aligns with a trend of growing investment in neurological indications. Shares of Denali (NASDAQ:DNLI) climbed 36%, or $8.42, to close Aug. 6 at $31.66.

Inhibition of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), the target of the pair's lead investigational PD candidate, DNL-151, is the heart of one approach they're pursuing. Other efforts in the collaboration could leverage Denali's blood-brain barrier-crossing Transport Vehicle technology. Under terms of the deal, Biogen will pay Denali $560 million up front and make a $465 million equity investment in the company. Milestone payments could exceed $1 billion.

Biogen R&D chief Al Sandrock told Bioworld that movement disorders, including PD, already represent a core growth area and focus for the Cambridge, Mass.-based company. Working with Denali, he said, "aligns with Biogen’s strategy of leveraging genetically validated targets of disease, such as LRRK2, to maximize our probability of success and deliver medicines to patients."

An upstream approach

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease and is estimated to be the fifth leading cause of death among neurological disorders globally with significant unmet medical needs due to lack of approved therapies to slow its progression. Nearly 1 million people have the condition in the U.S., and about 10 million people live with the movement disorder worldwide. Their experience of the disease is often characterized by tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity.

Al Sandrock, R&D chief, Biogen

In addition, Biogen is advancing a phase II PD asset of its own, the synuclein alpha inhibitor BIIB-054. That protein – the target of multiple PD programs, including one at Voyager Therapeutics Inc. from which partner Abbvie Inc. dropped earlier this week – accumulates into clumps in the brains of people with PD, so preventing its accumulation may offer some degree of symptomatic relief. Targeting of LRRK2 represents an effort to move upstream of that issue, specifically through the enhancement of lysosomal function, paving a path to improved clearance of alpha-synuclein, among other gains.

Preclinical research by Denali's scientists have confirmed the mechanism of action. But "what's so compelling about this is that, since the discovery of LRRK2 in 2004, there have been a large number of other genes linked to Parkinson's disease that point to the lysosome," Denali CEO Ryan Watts told BioWorld. "So what you see is this theme, where Parkinson's disease is essentially a mild form of lysosomal storage disease," he said.

Ryan Watts, CEO, Denali

So far, investigators have completed dosing of DNL-151 in 162 healthy volunteers in an ongoing phase I study and 25 PD patients in a phase Ib study. The company is currently completing further dose-escalation cohorts in an expanded phase I and an additional cohort in the phase Ib study to define the full therapeutic window of the molecule.

Denali and Biogen are still working to finalize the clinical development plans for the LRRK2 program. But they intend to start two separate PD studies, one in patients with a kinase activating mutation in LRRK2 and the other in patients with sporadic disease. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in 2021.

"Basically, what we'll do with this inhibitor is test it in [LRRK2] mutation carriers, where it will have the highest probability of success," said Watts. "But we'll also test it in sporadic patients, knowing that we can enhance lysosomal function in individual that have wild-type, normal LRRK2, where we can hopefully mitigate the lysosomal defects that are driven by other mutation," he said.

Diversifying risk

Analyst commentary on Biogen's deal with Denali was mostly positive, though sometimes critical of the deal’s cost, which J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov said, "adds high risk diversification (at a steep price)."

In a note to clients, he wrote that his team believes that Biogen need to diversify its ex-Alzheimer's disease pipeline, especially in light of its high-profile gamble on the investigational Alzheimer's disease treatment aducanumab. "However, at least on the surface, this appears to be a (really) big bet on an unvalidated target in Parkinson’s (LRRK2) with limited clinical evidence for the asset to date," he said.

Guggenheim Securities analyst Yatin Suneja was more upbeat, noting that the PD space "is both substantial in size and dramatically underserved, thus any drug approved here could be quite lucrative."

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee also saw a lot to like, “especially insofar as it significantly increases resources" for the South San Francisco-based company. "The development timeline is long on DNL-151 for PD and this deal allows them to deploy investment into the next candidates to create value rather than spend a couple of years enrolling and executing on a global phase III program, which is best under BIIB," he said.

The Biogen deal is Denali's third strategic deal with a big pharma, following earlier agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Sanofi SA.