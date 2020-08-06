Despite the ongoing pandemic, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) decided to go down the IPO route. It officially started trading today after reporting its offering of more than 8.8 million shares of its common stock at $18 per share, with expected gross proceeds of $158.8 million. Last month, the Carlsbad, Calif.-based company estimated that the IPO price per share would be between $16 and $18.

The offering is expected to close Aug. 10, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Acutus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,323,529 shares of common stock at the IPO price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Acutus has worked to make its name in cardiac electrophysiology (EP); earlier this year, for example, it won U.S. FDA clearance for its second-generation cardiac mapping software Supermap, which works in conjunction with its next-gen Acqmap 3D Imaging and Mapping System.

It previously attracted a lot of attention from investors, scooping up $170 million, including a $100 million series D equity financing and a $70 million credit facility, last summer.

Why now?

“The company has recently commenced our full commercial launch in the U.S. and Europe of our comprehensive line of EP products through both our direct sales organization and through our partner Biotronik,” CEO Vince Burgess told BioWorld when asked why Acutus decided to pursue the IPO route at this point. “So, we are in a very aggressive expansion ... bringing on additional clinical specialists and commercial people. Accessing the public markets right now appeared to be a very attractive way to finance that effort.”

In May, his company and Biotronik unveiled an alliance to provide a portfolio of EP, mapping, ablation and accessory products for the catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias across select markets, including Europe and Asia. The alliance centers around the Acutus Acqmap system with Supermap multi-mode mapping capabilities.

He went on to note that the company has several clinical trials in process and in the planning phases. It has a couple of major R&D programs in place as well.

Acutus recently announced with St. Louis-based Stereotaxis Inc. the first integrated cardiac ablation procedure benefiting from remote telerobotic support. The patient was treated using integrated Stereotaxis Robotic Magnetic Navigation and Acutus Acqmap systems supported by technical and clinical experts from each company. The duo’s strategic collaboration was revealed in May 2018.

Stereotaxis unveiled its second-quarter results Aug. 6, with results impressing at least one analyst.

“The world’s first Genesis system was installed in July and has successfully treated patients. A second Genesis system is currently being installed,” said David Fischel, chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We continue to see significant interest in Genesis and have hosted 198 physicians and hospital administrators from 76 hospitals since April on Telerobotic visits. Approximately 30% of these represent greenfield opportunities.”

Cowen’s Josh Jennings saw potential with Stereotaxis. “Although COVID-19 has disrupted hospital capital spending, we're optimistic that a sizable Genesis customer funnel will translate into new system orders and revenue in the coming quarters,” he wrote.

He noted that the company saw second-quarter revenue of $5.3 million vs. his organization’s $4.2 million estimate and the Street’s $4.3 million forecast.

Strong competitors

Acutus faces a couple top companies in the space. “The EP market and, in particular, the market for ablations to treat arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation is ... large and rapidly growing. And our competitors in this space – Johnson & Johnson’s Biosense Webster division and Abbott Labs – are very successful and robust competitors. And we’re eager to bring additional capabilities to this market and help improve the efficiencies of these EP labs and hope to improve outcomes for these patients as well who have these ablations.”

Burgess emphasized that his is the only company that is a completely dedicated, pure-play firm in the electrophysiology space. Competing companies are divisions within bigger, multinational companies. “Our effort and our mission [are] to really focus 100% of our business and our energies on every aspect of that EP ablation market.”

Earlier this year, when the company received the Supermap nod, Burgess noted that his company was in a complicated, competitive space. “Our plan is to remain independent and to really bring options to a field that has for the last couple of decades only had a few players for this technology.”

The company had a good debut, closing at $26.50, up $8.50, or 47.22%.