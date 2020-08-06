Startup Conformal Medical Inc. has reeled in $85 million in a series C round to support a U.S. pivotal trial of its CLAAS technology, a device designed to seal off the heart’s left atrial appendage (LAA) to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation. The financing included participation from new investors Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and an undisclosed strategic investor, as well as Catalyst Health Ventures and other returning series A and B backers.

Founded in 2016, Nashua, N.H.-based Conformal is developing devices to prevent stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, which can result from conditions such as high blood pressure or an overactive thyroid gland. The goal is to advance left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) to a front-line strategy for stroke prevention.

“We are pleased with the strong support of our investment partners, validating the potential of our next-generation technology in the growing LAAC market,” said Andy Levine, Conformal’s president and CEO. “With this significant raise, we look forward to initiating our pivotal trial and taking the next step to establish the CLAAS implant as a cornerstone stroke reduction strategy for patients with atrial fibrillation.”

The new funds bring Conformal’s investment haul to over $100 million to date.

Unmet need

An estimated 2.7 million to 6.1 million people in the U.S. have atrial fibrillation in the U.S., according to the CDC, placing them at increased risk for stroke. Currently, the standard of care is oral anticoagulants, but many patients resist the medication because of worries about bleeding. However, a new category of left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) devices, such as Boston Scientific Corp.’s Watchman products, is starting to eat into that market. A recent report by Global Market Insights predicts the LAAC devices market will surpass $2 billion by 2026.

The LAA is a small pouch located in the top left chamber of the heart where clots associated with stroke develop in patients with atrial fibrillation. The CLAAS (Conformal Left Atrial Appendage Seal) system comes in two sizes and features a foam-based framework designed to meet individual needs. The device can be implanted without the need for transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), enabling physicians to perform the closure without general anesthesia, according to the company.

Conformable foam matrix

The CLAAS technology “builds on the success of first-generation devices. The differentiated implant features a conformable foam matrix designed to conform to each patient’s anatomy and provide a consistent and reliable seal of the LAA,” Levine told BioWorld. “Additionally, the matrix is intended to ensure a safe, atraumatic delivery. The ePTFE [expanded polytetrafluoroethylene] cover provides a nonthrombogenic surface that does not require oral anticoagulation therapy.”

Aaron Kaplan, professor of medicine at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine and co-founder and chief medical officer of Conformal, said that first-generation LAAC devices have “demonstrated effectiveness compared to oral anticoagulation and fueled early market growth, despite procedural limitations. The CLAAS technology aims to address these limitations and enable physicians to routinely close the LAA without general anesthesia.”

Pivotal trial

Conformal expects to launch its randomized, pivotal trial of the CLAAS device early next year. The company aims to enroll 1,300 patients at multiple sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe to assess the technology’s safety and effectiveness versus Boston Scientific Corp.’s Watchman left atrial appendage closure device.

“The procedure is performed via a percutaneous transseptal approach,” Levine said. “Following LAA angiogram, the access sheath is positioned in the LAA ostium and the delivery catheter, simple and atraumatic, is advanced to expose the implant’s foam leading edge. Alignment is confirmed with the implant shoulder marker positioned at the LAA ostium and the implant is unsheathed. Once the position and seal are confirmed, the tether and delivery sheath are removed.”

In an ongoing prospective, multicenter, open-label, early feasibility study, investigators demonstrated that LAA closure with the CLAAS system is feasible and the delivery system and implant functioned as intended. The safety endpoint is all-cause mortality, ischemic stroke and systemic thromboembolism and device- or procedure related adverse events. The primary efficacy outcome is closure at 45 days by TEE.

“Conformal’s innovative approach has the potential to provide tremendous clinical benefit to a large patient population that suffers from AFib and therefore is at an increased risk of stroke. Current risk-reduction strategies have significant limitations and leave a clear unmet need in this space,” said Joshua Phillips, managing partner at Catalyst Health Ventures. “The CLAAS technology provides a differentiated solution, and we are excited to strengthen our partnership with this proven team and welcome our new funding partners.”