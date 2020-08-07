HONG KONG – Osaka, Japan-based Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has obtained positive top-line data in its phase III study of a combination of Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) and bevacizumab in lung cancer patients.

The study, ONO-4538-52/TASUKI-52, evaluated the combination against a second combination of a placebo with bevacizumab and chemotherapy. The company said that patients in the Opdivo combination group showed significant improvement in progression-free survival as assessed by an independent radiology review committee, the study’s primary endpoint. The study’s secondary endpoints were overall survival, progression-free survival as assessed by the study site's investigator and objective response rate, among others.

Safety of the Opdivo combination therapy was reflective of the known safety profiles of immune checkpoint inhibitors as well as the bevacizumab and chemotherapy combination, in previously untreated non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Ono’s head of corporate communications, Yukio Tani, told BioWorld, “The results were in line with our expectations, and the detailed results will be disclosed at a future medical meeting,” but declined to provide further details.

The trial was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating 550 chemotherapy-naive patients with stage IIIB or IV recurrent NSCLC unsuitable for radical radiation.

Every three weeks, the Opdivo combination patients were given a combination of Opdivo at 360 mg, carboplatin at AUC 6, paclitaxel at 200 mg/m2 and bevacizumab at 15 mg/kg, while the placebo combination patients were given placebo, carboplatin at AUC 6, paclitaxel at 200 mg/m2 and bevacizumab at 15 mg/kg, on the same time schedule. Patients in both groups also received carboplatin paclitaxel.

Originated by Ono, then co-developed by the company with BMS, Opdivo is a programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) inhibitor that “harnesses the body’s own immune system to help restore an antitumor immune response by blocking the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands,” Tani said. The drug’s use of the immune system to fight cancer makes it a viable treatment option for multiple types of cancer, with approvals in 65-plus countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, the U.S. and the European Union.

Ono launched Opdivo in Japan as a treatment for unresectable melanoma in September 2014, and later received approval to treat unresectable, advanced or recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer in December 2015.

The company went on to receive approvals for a string of other indications, including unresectable or metastatic renal cell cancer in August 2016, relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2016, recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer in March 2017, unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer that has progressed after chemotherapy in September 2017, unresectable advanced or recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma that has progressed after chemotherapy and adjuvant treatment of melanoma in August 2018. In February 2020 it received approval for both microsatellite instability high (MSI-High) unresectable advanced or recurrent colorectal cancer that has progressed following chemotherapy and unresectable advanced or recurrent esophageal cancer that has progressed following chemotherapy.

Additionally, Ono is currently conducting a clinical development program for even more indications, including esophago-gastric junction cancer, small-cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, glioblastoma, urothelial cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, pancreatic cancer and biliary tract cancer.

The Japanese company inked a collaboration agreement with BMS in 2011, giving that company the right to develop and commercialize Opdivo worldwide, with Ono retaining the rights in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The two companies further expanded the agreement in July 2014 to include the joint development and commercialization of multiple immunotherapies, both single agent and combination regimens, for cancer patients in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for around 85% of all lung cancers according to the American Cancer Society. NSCLC can be further subdivided into adenocarcinoma (around 40% of lung cancers), squamous cell carcinomas (around 25%) and large cell carcinomas (about 10%).

Lung cancer is the most common cancer in Japan, with the country accounting for an estimated 118,000 new diagnoses of the 2,090,000 global cases per year and 81,000 of the 1,760,000 global deaths per year.

Ono has been keeping busy in the second quarter. In June, the company announced positive results from a phase III study testing ONO-5704/SI-613 (diclofenac etalhyaluronate), a treatment for arthritis that it is co-developing with Seikagaku Corp. for patients with knee osteoarthritis.

In addition, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on June 30 granted manufacturing and marketing approval for Ono’s Ongentys (opicapone) to treat end-of-dose motor fluctuations in Parkinson's disease in combination with levodopa- carbidopa or levodopa-benserazide hydrochloride.