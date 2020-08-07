KARACHI, Pakistan – Geopolitics and a fraught relationship with its neighbors are hurting Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry and the ability of people to access active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and modern drugs.

“The recent issue that the pharma industry is facing is with imports of APIs from India,” Zahid Saeed, president of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), told BioWorld. “Very few medicines were imported in finished form from India which included vaccines.”

Pakistan may be forced to find other sources of raw materials, said Saeed, including boosting the small portion of materials imported from Europe or even boosting imports of APIs from China.

As much as 95% of the drugs made in Pakistan are generic pharmaceuticals made by more than 750 factories. Companies like Indus Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd., Pharmevo (Pvt.) Ltd. and Sami Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Ltd. in Karachi, CCL Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Ltd. in Lahore; Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. – one of five companies to manufacture and distribute remdesivir in Pakistan – and others have been forced to import almost two-thirds of their APIs from India.

But, as a result of the curbs in imports, supplies of many essential drugs have fallen and prices have increased between 30% to 40%. According to data from the PMAA, raw material prices have risen by as much as 300% throughout the pandemic while drug sales are down by half as fewer people visit doctors.

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical market is worth around $3.5 billion per year but has plenty of room for growth, with the average Pakistani spending around $6.50 per year on medicines, according to PMAA data.

The future of the industry is now facing headwinds from both domestic government policies but also competition and the powerful manufacturing machines of neighboring India and China. Over the last seven decades, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry has become dependent on supplies of APIs from both suppliers.

“The national pharma industry has shown progressive growth over the years. The industry has invested substantially to upgrade itself in the last few years and today the majority of the industry follows good manufacturing practices (GMP), in accordance with domestic as well as international guidance,” Zaki Ahmed, a PPMA spokesman, told BioWorld.

“Currently, the industry has the capacity to manufacture a variety of products ranging from simple pills to sophisticated biotech, oncology and value-added generic compounds. Although Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and health care sectors are expanding and evolving rapidly, the geopolitical situation, specially the relationship with India, also affects the industry,” the spokesman said. “That is why about half the population has no access to modern medicines.”

The current challenges started in August 2019, when the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the special status of the Indian-controlled but disputed territories of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan responded with bans on trade with India, although the ban on trade of life-saving drugs was reversed a month later after lobbying from Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry.

In May, the government started investigating imports from India and put in place temporary embargoes on imports of drugs to fight polio, dengue and a number of chemicals as well as treatments for tuberculosis, polio and tetanus.

At the same time, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan published a list of drugs imported from India. That list includes 429 APIs, 59 drugs and 12 different kinds of vitamins.

“Pakistan has a high dependence on Indian raw material for manufacturing drugs,” said PPMA Senior Vice Chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari. “If the government does not revoke the ban on imports there would be a 50% loss in drug production. The situation would not only cause shortage of drugs and an increase in prices, but also weaken the country’s capability to fight COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is adding to the challenges. As much as half of all the raw materials the industry needs have not been able to leave China due to COVID-19 restrictions, which is adding to the challenges created by the ban on Indian imports, said Qaiser Mehmood, another senior member of the PPMA.