HONG KONG – A Chinese med-tech company plans to take to market what it claims is the first electrocardiography (ECG) diagnostic machine powered by AI, but as it moves to markets beyond China, it could face significant competition.

China’s National Medical Product’s Administration (NMPA) recently approved Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.’s AI ECG diagnostic machine.

Lepu said its OmniECG B120 AI, is the first AI-powered ECG diagnostics in the world. The machine’s built-in AI chip relies on AI-ECG technology that the NMPA approved in January.

“The future trend of med tech will see new technologies like AI, 5G, and advanced robotics playing a central role. In particular, diagnostic tools such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ECGs and ultrasound will see the most incorporation of these new technologies as data generated by these channels take up significant manpower to gather and analyze,” Joe Lai, managing director of China Renaissance Securities (HK) Ltd., told BioWorld.

Omni’s AI is based on deep learning algorithms that allow it to automatically analyze ECGs using millions of existing ECG data, giving the AI 95% diagnostic accuracy. It also generates an analytical report which could cut down on the need for physical human resources.

Lepu plans to rapidly commercialize the technology by introducing it to hospitals, clinics, physical examination centers and elderly care facilities in China.

The company has also applied for overseas patents with three already granted. ECGs are commonly used to diagnose heart diseases along with MRIs, CT scans, chest X-rays and ultrasounds. Omni has a wide range of applications and can be used to diagnose a number of heart diseases including adult arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, ventricular hypertrophy, ST-T abnormalities and others, which give the system a large potential clinical market in heart disease diagnosis

However, while Lepu’s OmniECG B120 may be the first to use AI in ECGs, it is not the only AI technology on the market for heart disease diagnostics.

U.K.-based global health technology firm Ultromics Ltd., a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, unveiled its Echogo Pro technology in April, saying it is the first technology to successfully use AI to make coronary heart disease (CAD) predictions through ultrasound analysis.

Lepu’s Omni and Echogo Pro’s databases and capabilities to cut down on the workload of medical staff are roughly equal but Echogo was developed in partnership with the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) and has access to thousands of past clinical exams.

Echogo automatically analyzes ultrasound images and applies AI algorithms to identify diseases. It analyzes thousands of data points on images compared to the five or six indicators used in traditional visual inspections. Echogo Pro also generates reports in minutes and can send a prognosis to doctors.

In trials in the U.K., Echogo achieved diagnostic accuracy of 90% and cut the number of misdiagnoses by half.

Echogo Pro already has a CE mark and can be sold throughout the U.K. and EU. Ultromics now plans to seek out clearance from the FDA in the U.S. in hopes of introducing it there by 2021. This could create significant competition for Lepu’s plans to introduce the OmniECG B120 AI overseas.

However, China’s rapidly growing cardiovascular disease market may prove to be big enough on its own. According to a report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, more than 11% of China's population were aged 65 years or older in 2019, and this number is rising. China’s population is also aging at a faster rate than virtually all other countries in Asia-Pacific, in part due to the long run of China’s one-child policy, all these are contributing to a greater need for cardiovascular treatment and prevention.

Although AI holds great potential in a growing cardiovascular market in China, some investment experts remain vigilant on how big of a slice of the market will it be able to get, and expects other areas such as treatment and restorative technologies to grow even faster.

“The cardiovascular market in China is definitely growing, and will be one of the top three markets for med tech in China in the future. AI shows promise in the cardiovascular sphere, but it is still a new technology that is being explored,” Darren Cal, managing director of Legend Capital told BioWorld. “Growth potential remains the largest for new technologies for heart structural repair, valve related issues, and treatment measures for deadly conditions such as strokes, coronary artery disease, and pulmonary embolism.”