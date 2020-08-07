Company Product Description Indication Status
Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City Logix Smart COVID-19 test In vitro diagnostic For use in detecting SARS-CoV-2 Received authorization for use in Australia
Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Guardant360 CDx Liquid biopsy test For comprehensive tumor mutation profiling in patients with any solid malignant neoplasm Received U.S. FDA approval; previously approved as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small-cell lung cancer patients with epidermal growth factor receptor alterations who may benefit from treatment with Tagrisso (osimertinib)
Scientia Vascular LLC, of West Valley City, Utah Zoom Wire 14 Guidewire To gain access during ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke and other challenging neurovascular and peripheral vascular procedure Received clearance from the U.S. FDA

