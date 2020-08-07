|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Logix Smart COVID-19 test
|In vitro diagnostic
|For use in detecting SARS-CoV-2
|Received authorization for use in Australia
|Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Guardant360 CDx
|Liquid biopsy test
|For comprehensive tumor mutation profiling in patients with any solid malignant neoplasm
|Received U.S. FDA approval; previously approved as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small-cell lung cancer patients with epidermal growth factor receptor alterations who may benefit from treatment with Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|Scientia Vascular LLC, of West Valley City, Utah
|Zoom Wire 14
|Guidewire
|To gain access during ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke and other challenging neurovascular and peripheral vascular procedure
|Received clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.