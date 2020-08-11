LONDON – After 17 years of patient toil, Lytix Biopharma AS has landed the first commercial endorsement of its oncolytic peptide platform, agreeing to a potential $113.5 million deal in which Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will develop the lead product, LTX-315, as a transdermal treatment for skin cancer.

“It’s an important milestone for Lytix,” said CEO Oystein Rekdal, who co-founded the company in 2003. “LTX-315 is developed on world-leading science – we’ve got good documentation of that. This is now the validation it has commercial potential,” he told BioWorld.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lytix will receive $2.5 million in up-front and first milestone payments, to be followed by regulatory milestones up to approval, to reach the $113.5 million headline figure. In addition, there will be tiered royalties, ranging from 10% to 15%, based on sales volume.

Verrica, of West Chester, Pa., is taking over responsibility for clinical development, approvals and commercialization. While it intends to focus on basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas as the lead indications, the license includes worldwide rights in all malignant and pre-malignant dermatological indications, except for metastatic melanoma and metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.

Oslo, Norway-based Lytix has taken LTX-315 into phase II development in sarcoma, demonstrating that its oncolytic properties result in the release of tumor antigens that stimulate the release of cytotoxic T cells. Most patients have had an increase in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ lymphocytes.

Although administered locally by transdermal injection, the effects in terms of tumor regression are seen in both treated and distant non-treated lesions.

Oystein Rekdal, CEO, Lytix Biopharma

“LTX-315 is based on a host defense peptide that in nature works locally. It seems that this is the way to use the drug to greatest effect,” Rekdal said. “You get an effect on non-treated lesions: local administration awakens the immune system and seems to induce a strong T-cell effect systemically.”

Trial data indicate LTX-315 is able to target all the subtypes of cells in solid tumors. “There is efficient release of tumor antigens from the whole repertoire of subclones in the tumor,” said Rekdal. That ability to target different tumor cell subtypes addresses “one of the big, big challenges” in immuno-oncology, he said.

There are 5 million diagnoses of basal and squamous cell cancers in the U.S. each year. Patients are typically treated with surgery, which can lead to damage to healthy skin and permanent scarring. LTX-315 will be positioned as a therapeutic alternative to surgical removal.

“LTX-315’s unique mechanism of action is potentially a significant improvement over invasive surgery,” said Garry Goldenberg, Verrica’s chief medical officer. “This is an important milestone in broadening of Verrica’s strategy.”

Verrica currently is focused on dealing with a complete response letter from FDA, seeking further information on chemistry, manufacturing and controls, for its lead program, VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% topical solution). The product is a treatment for molluscom contagiosum, a highly contagious skin infection caused by a pox virus.

Rekdal said he expects Verrica to start U.S. skin cancer trials in 2021, with Lytix manufacturing supplies of LTX-315.

The deal with Verrica will allow Lytix to move ahead with in-house development of LTX-315, which will now be tested in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, which it is known are more effective when tumors are T cell-activated or “hot.”

Priming T cells with LTX-315 should increase the response rate to anti-PD-1 and anti-PDL-1 therapies, said Rekdal. “Skin cancer may be the lowest hanging fruit, but I strongly believe LTX-315 will be effective in more metastatic cancer types,” he said.

Likely indications for the in-house program include breast and liver cancers and sarcoma. “Landing the deal with Verrica is the starting point to really nailing down the strategy. We’ve been thinking about it for a long time and can now make concrete plans,” Rekdal said.