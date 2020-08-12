LONDON – Antifungal specialist F2G Ltd. has closed a $60.8 million round, providing the means to complete phase III development of the lead product olorofim, a treatment for life-threatening invasive infections, and to scale up in preparation for commercialization.

Olorofim is the first of a new class of drugs called orotomides, discovered and developed to phase IIb by F2G. If approved, it will be the first new antifungal based on a novel mechanism in nearly 20 years.

As a sign of the treatment gap it could fill, olorofim (formerly F-901318) is the only antifungal drug to have FDA breakthrough therapy designation. It also has qualified infectious disease product status in multiple infections, plus FDA and EMA orphan drug status in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and scedosporium infections, and FDA orphan drug status in coccidioidomycosis, or Valley fever, a lung infection caused by airborne fungal spores.

At present, olorofim is in a 100-patient phase IIb open-label international study in rare and resistant life-threatening fungal infections. Those include invasive aspergillosis, some strains of which are becoming resistant to azoles, the only antifungal drugs that are orally available, and scedosporiosis and fusariosis, emerging fungal infections that typically infect people with impaired immune systems.

Immunocompromised patients with those fungal infections have no, or limited, treatment options. Current drugs may be nephrotoxic and cross react with other drugs, and there is a 30% mortality rate.

The open-label phase IIb study, which has the primary endpoint of overall response at day 42, is due to complete in February 2021, paving the way for phase III to start before the middle of next year.

“It’s a really enabling round, this. Not only does it mean completing the phase IIb, we can also do a randomized, controlled phase III, file for approval and begin organizational scale-up, particularly in the U.S.,” said Ian Nicholson, CEO.

Ian Nicholson, CEO, F2G

“[Olorofim] is the first antifungal to get breakthrough designation, and potentially with patients with limited or no treatment options, we may be able to get some sort of limited [early] approval,” Nicholson told BioWorld.

The phase III noninferiority study will be in invasive aspergillosis. “It’s the number one indication,” Nicholson said. “[Olorofim] will be tested against a very active comparator. We haven’t disclosed the study design, because it depends on the phase IIb results, but have agreed all the parameters with FDA.”

Manchester, U.K.-based F2G also is in the process of talking to the EMA about the phase III design, which is expected to recruit just over 200 patients.

If olorofim is approved, F2G intends to set up its own U.S. sales and marketing operation, Ralf Schmid, chief financial officer, told BioWorld. “We certainly think we can commercialize on our own in the U.S., given the patient population and the indication targeting – it’s not like antibiotics. But while we could do it on our own, being a biotech, we are looking at all the options,” he said.

This latest funding round, matching the previous round raised in June 2016, was led by new investor Cowen Healthcare Investments, with existing investors Novo Holdings, Morningside Ventures, Brace Pharma Capital and Advent Life Sciences following on.

F2G raised around £20 million (US$26 million) in small tranches from its formation as a spin-out from Manchester University in 1998, to June 2012, when it closed a $30 million round. The company also agreed to a €24 million (US$27.9 million) loan from the European Investment Bank in November 2018, and received an undisclosed investment when Morningside joined as a new investor in January 2019.

Antifungals vs. antibiotics

Orotomides work by selectively inhibiting the fungal enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is required for the synthesis of pyrimidine, an essential building block of DNA and RNA. This is a completely different mechanism from existing antifungals and gives orotomides a broad-spectrum effect.

Live cell imaging shows that olorofim causes multiple changes in fungal cellular structures and morphology, with cell wall composition markedly altered, swelling of vacuoles, and reduced levels of mitosis.

The evidence to date is that olorofim has a better side-effect profile than marketed antifungals. “It has been well-tolerated in the phase IIb; we’re very pleased with the safety profile,” said Nicholson.

Infections treated with the drug, such as bone infections, may be deep-rooted and take a long time to clear. In some patients olorofim has been orally administered once a day for over a year, without the emergence of any serious side effects.

While antibiotics are likely to be administered for 14 days, antifungals are needed for much longer. The average course of treatment with olorofim is expected to last two to four months, underlining a significant difference between antifungals and antibiotics, in the cost of a course of treatment and the potential commercial return.

There are intravenous and oral versions of olorofim, which will allow hospital administration to be followed by once-daily tablets for eight to 10 weeks after discharge.

Hospital-administered patented antifungals, such as lipid formulations of amphotericin B for second-line use, can cost as much as $1,400 per patient per day, Nicholson noted. “There are high price points; [for] new entrants, payers will accept higher prices than antibiotics,” he said.