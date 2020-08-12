Mobileodt, the Tel Aviv-based developer of the Eva system for cervical cancer screening, revealed the completion of a $4 million series C fundraising round. The round aims to help the company further develop an augmented intelligence clinical decision support technology for the evaluation of cervical cancer at the point of care. The round was led by Orbimed Israel Partners, with participation from Tristel, Tara Health and Laerdal. To date, the company has raised $26 million.

Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq rules of an aggregate of 4,532,772 common shares at a purchase price of $2.77575 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of about $12.6 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and estimated expenses of the offering payable by the company. After deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by Neovasc, the company received net proceeds of approximately $11.3 million. Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer, development of the Tiara and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Reify Health Inc., a Boston-based provider of cloud-based solutions that connect and empower the clinical trial ecosystem, a $30 million series B funding round led by Battery Ventures. Previous investors, including Sierra Ventures and Asset Management Ventures, also participated. The funding will drive the continued expansion of Reify’s Studyteam enrollment solution and accelerate additional platform solutions.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 19,430,000 shares of its common stock at $4.47 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about Aug. 14, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Pacific Biosciences also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,914,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, it expects to receive gross proceeds of about $86.9 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for additional product launches and R&D, commercial infrastructure expansion and general corporate purposes. Pacific Biosciences also may use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, product candidates or other intellectual property, although it has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Personalis Inc., which focuses on advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, reported the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,578,947 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Quanterix Corp., of Billerica, Mass., a company that is working to digitize biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, reported the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,048,774 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share, including 397,666 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were about $97.6 million.