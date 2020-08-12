In a single draft coverage memo, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed to eliminate national coverage for artificial hearts and to provide coverage of ventricular assist devices (VADs) coverage for those in need of short-term ventricular support. Coverage of artificial hearts would thus revert to Medicare administrative contractors, while the change in VAD coverage would resolve a long-running dispute between cardiologists and the agency.

The CMS said in an Aug. 12 statement that the change to artificial heart coverage would eliminate the coverage with evidence development mandate, while putting Medicare administrative contractors (MACs) on the hook for developing their own coverage policies. The agency noted that only a small number of Medicare beneficiaries ever receive artificial hearts, and claimed that the change will allow coverage that better fits the patient’s specific clinical circumstances. The CMS added that the proposed edits to the VAD coverage condition would be in more alignment with current medical practice while providing “additional flexibility for patients and providers to choose the most appropriate treatments.” The comment period runs for 30 days, 60 days after which the agency will issue a decision.

Hand-off to MACs may incur disparities in access

The petitioners for the proposed changes were Syncardia Systems LLC of Tucson, Ariz., for the artificial heart memo and Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., for the VAD coverage memo. The agency opened the initial comment period for the rewrites of these memos in February 2020, which was driven in part by a study appearing in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation that characterized the experiences of 450 patients who received an artificial heart. Those patients, whose data were entered into the Intermacs registry, received their devices over an 11-year period, and the authors hinted at a need for more physician collaboration with the observation that an organized transfer of knowledge “to low-volume centers could improve outcomes.”

The proposal to put the artificial heart coverage question into the hands of Medicare administrative contractors (MACs) is likely to lead to disparities in access, given the MACs’ record of substantial variation in coverage policies. CMS said, however, that far fewer than 1% of Medicare beneficiaries need an artificial heart, although the data are credited with depicting improved survival for those with severe biventricular failure. The low prevalence creates a “need for careful patient selection,” and the MACs are “structured to be able to take into account a beneficiary’s particular clinical circumstances,” the draft memo said.

The coverage question for VADs excludes temporary VADs and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation devices, and CMS said it may eliminate two requirements pertaining to bridge-to-transplant (BTT) use. Candidates for VAD implant would no longer be required to enter the heart transplant waitlist administered by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, but implant sites that are not accredited VAD facilities would no longer need written authorization from the agency prior to implant. The VAD policy would be further modified to subject patients who are bridge-to-recovery (BTR) patients to patient selection criteria, a seemingly implicit nod to patients who previously might not have been eligible. CMS had previously opted to leave “bridge-to-decision” patients out of the most recent rewrite of the VAD coverage memo, which was seven years ago.

Christine Jackson, senior director for reimbursement and health policy at Medtronic plc, of Dublin, said the company’s Heartware device is FDA approved for myocardial recovery in addition to the BTT and destination therapy (DT) indications. Jackson noted, however, that the FDA approval language for several VADs cites short-term circulatory support as one of the indications, adding that Medtronic supports coverage of short-term circulatory support in any overhaul of the policy.

Robert Kormos, divisional vice president for global medical affairs at Abbott, recommended that the CMS approach coverage from a patient characteristic standpoint rather than by an intent-to-treat (ITT) framework. Kormos said the clinical data make clear that recent technological advances obviate the need for an ITT approach to coverage, although he acknowledged that elimination of pre-implant designation may “create challenges for CMS and the payer community.” This could be resolved by using the BTT designation to handle patients who might need no more than short-term support.

Writing for Syncardia Systems, the maker of the TAH-t total artificial heart, was Judy Skroback, director of clinical research at the company. Skroback noted that Syncardia had received an approvable letter from the FDA for the company’s 50cc version of the device, and said Medicare coverage of both the 50cc and 70cc units should be extended to BTT. She said recent data supported the use of the device for BTT given data suggestive of “improved hemodynamic variables,” but made no mention of a default to MAC coverage.

The American College of Cardiology was unable to provide a spokesperson for comment. The Heart Failure Society did not respond to contact for comment.