GEP tests poor predictors of melanoma recurrence

The ability of gene expression profile (GEP) tests to identify recurrence in patients with stage I localized cutaneous melanoma appears to be poor, suggesting limited value as a prognostic tool. That’s the finding of a team of researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weill Medical College of Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of leading medical and scientific databases and extracted data from seven studies (8%), five assessing Decisiondx-Melanoma and two assessing Melagenix. A total of 1,450 subjects contributed data. Of patients tested with Decisiondx-Melanoma, 623 had stage I disease and 212 had stage II disease. Among those with recurrence, the test correctly classified 29% with stage I and 82% with stage II disease. Among patients without recurrence, the test identified 90% with stage I disease and 44% with stage II disease. In the group tested with Melagenix, 88 had stage I disease and 245 had stage II disease. Among those with recurrence, the test correctly identified 32% with stage I disease and 76% with stage II disease. For those without recurrence, classification of stage I and stage II disease was correct 77% and 43% of the time, respectively. “Most patients with stage I disease with melanoma events were incorrectly classified as being at low risk for recurrence by GEP tests, suggesting that these tests are unlikely to alter management and/or reduce mortality at the population level,” the team wrote. “Unknown are the harms associated with a false-positive result, which were 10-fold more frequent than true-positive results in patients with stage I disease.” They recommended additional studies to assess the impact of patient sex, age, tumor location and other clinicopathologic factors on GEP test performance to identify patients for whom such tests could provide meaningful prognostic information leading that informs future treatment. “A critical point is that GEP tools are built on older retrospective samples that lack updated survival information,” Warren Chan and Hensin Tsao wrote in an accompanying editorial. “In an era of effective adjuvant treatments, a more contemporary goal for GEP would be decision-making in terms of therapeutic eligibility based on drug response and toxic effects. Furthermore, because a patient’s eligibility for adjuvant treatment is determined by sentinel nodal status, a current use of GEP would be for accurate prediction of nodal disease ….” The research and editorial were published online July 29, 2020, in Jama Dermatology.

A nonfasting blood test for diabetes

A simple blood test that does not require overnight fasting could help to identify youth at risk for type 2 diabetes. Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health conducted a cross-sectional analysis of more than 14,000 youth ages 10 to 19 in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), looking at the performance of American Diabetes Association risk-based screening criteria and the performance of current definitions of prediabetes and diabetes based on hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), either of those, or both to identify youth at high cardiometabolic risk, which refers to an individual’s odds of having diabetes, heart disease or stroke. Their findings showed that HbA1c was strongly associated with cardiometabolic risk factors such as obesity and high cholesterol, compared with high blood sugar – the key determinant for fasting glucose tests. Among youth with HbA1c-defined hyperglycemia, 51% were obese, vs. 29% of those with high blood sugar defined by a fasting glucose test. The team noted that one quarter of U.S. youth are eligible for prediabetes and diabetes screening, but few will test positive. “Regardless of screening eligibility, we found that HbA1c is a specific and useful nonfasting test to identify high-risk youth who could benefit from lifestyle interventions,” the researchers said. Their paper, “Screening and Diagnosis of Prediabetes and Diabetes in US Children and Adolescents,” was published online Aug. 10, 2020, in Pediatrics.

Starving out Chlamydia

Scientists at Aarhus University and the University of Würzburg have discovered that the intracellular bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis depended on host glutaminase and the glutamine transporter SLC1A5 to proceed through its life cycle. C. trachomatis is the most common bacterial cause of sexually transmitted infections. Because the bacterium replicates intracellularly, it takes advantage of many host metabolic processes and metabolites. It also has a two-stage lifecycle consisting of an infectious stage and a replicative stage. The authors showed that C. trachomatis was unable to switch from the infectious to the replicative stage in the animals lacking SLC1A5 and that inhibiting glutaminase also attenuated replication. They concluded that “the central role of glutamine for the development of an obligate intracellular pathogenic bacterium and the reprogramming of host glutamine metabolism … may provide a basis for innovative anti-infection strategies.” In particular, “current approaches to target c-Myc or [glutamine] metabolism for innovative cancer therapy may also prove to be efficient in treating Chlamydia infection.” They published their paper in the Aug. 3, 2020, online issue of Nature Microbiology.