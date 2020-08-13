Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) posted a fact sheet for device makers interested in exporting ventilators, providing three pathways for such exports. One pathway is to obtain TGA’s approval, thus adding the device to the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), while another approach is to donate the ventilators for charitable/humanitarian use. Class I ventilators are not allowed in Australia, but manufacturers can export these when they are listed under the emergency exemption for the COVID-19 pandemic. Ventilators approved for use in Australia generally fall into a class IIa or IIb risk designation, but any class I ventilators designated for export must be accompanied by certification of compliance with safety and performance standards.

TGA also posted an FAQ for respirator masks, stating that masks for non-medical use need not be registered in the ARTG. Face masks labeled for prevention of transmission of disease or for use in health care settings are deemed medical devices and thus must be reviewed for inclusion in the registry. The agency added, however, that promotion of a product as TGA-approved is a violation regardless of the regulatory status of the product.