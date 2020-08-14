Assure Holdings Corp., of Denver, appointed Gary Bennett as the company’s inaugural vice president of revenue.

Conformis Inc., of Billerica, Mass., named Farzin Khaghani as the vice president for U.S. marketing.

Myriad Genetics Inc., of Salt Lake City, said Paul Diaz took the positions of CEO and president, effective Aug. 13.

Nephros Inc., of South Orange, N.J., said Andy Astor has been promoted from chief operating and financial officer to president and CEO.

NMS Labs Inc., of Horsham, Pa., appointed Dan Monahan the president and CEO.