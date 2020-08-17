Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) fell 66.6% to $4.15 on Aug. 17 after UBX-0101, its one-time lead candidate, failed to best a placebo on an established measure of osteoarthritis (OA) pain in a phase II study. The South San Francisco-based company, specializing in developing medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells, will now shift its focus to ongoing eye and neurologic disease programs, it said.

The midstage study, initiated in October 2019, evaluated patients with moderate to severe painful OA of the knee. Investigators were looking for patient relief from pain, as would have been indicated by a statistically significant change from baseline in the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index pain subscale (WOMAC-A) score. Instead, at 12 weeks, they found that none of the three doses of UBX-0101 tested managed to sufficiently separate from placebo. "Given these results, Unity does not anticipate progressing UBX-0101 into pivotal studies," the company said.

Anirvan Ghosh, CEO, Unity

One possible culprit in the results was "an unbelievably high placebo effect" that was "as strong as historic treatment effects tend to be," Unity CEO Anirvan Ghosh told BioWorld. Another possible effect, though it would have hit all the arms about equally, might have been the substantial reduction in mobility that trial participants likely experienced during COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, he said.

A senolytic p53/MDM2 interaction inhibitor, UBX-0101 was intended to act by eliminating senescent cells and inducing cartilage regrowth for the potential intra-articular treatment of inflammatory joint disease. In the phase II study, it was administered via a single intra-articular injection to 137 participants, while 46 participants received a placebo. While about 6% of participants experienced procedural pain in the study knee, there were no serious adverse events related to the medicine.

Now, despite phase I data that suggested the candidate had a positive impact on pain reduction, UBX-0101 seems to have hit the end of the road, though an ongoing phase Ib study readout as well as a reporting of 24-week data from the phase II trial still lie ahead.

"While these are not the results we had hoped for, the evidence that senescent cells contribute to diseases of aging remains compelling, and we are excited to advance UBX-1325 for retinal diseases, which inhibits Bcl-xL, a distinct senolytic target," Ghosh said.

"Over the past several years, we and others have generated evidence that, during aging, there is an accumulation of cells and that factors secreted by these cells lead to progression of those diseases," he reiterated during a conference call.

UBX-1325, from Unity partner Ascentage Pharma Group International’s library of Bcl-2 inhibitors, is a senolytic inhibitor of certain Bcl-2 apoptosis regulatory proteins for the potential treatment of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Ghosh said he sees "very little possibility of a read-through" from the company's experience with UBX-0101.

With a wholly different pathway in play, "there's no overlap or readthrough in terms of the fundamental biology within the cell," he said. Furthermore, unlike in OA, where the high placebo response prevented investigators from truly ascertaining the impact of senescent cells driving disease, ophthalmology could offer a clearer picture, he said.

"I think one of the things I like most about ophthalmology compared to just about any other indication is that the measurements are much more objective and quantitative," Ghosh said. "So, I think we will have the ability to detect treatment effect much more sensitively and, potentially, earlier than what we had in the OA program."

Unity's shares have fallen substantially from their May 2018 debut at $17 each. But based on current operating plans, Unity's management said it believes the company's current treasury will fund operations well into 2022.