LONDON – A large scale population study has shown that home self-testing with low-cost lateral flow diagnostics is a valid way of tracking the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 105,651 people across the U.K. tested themselves for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with a fingerprick blood test, as part of REACT (REaltime Assessment of Community Transmission), using a lateral flow test developed by Fortress Diagnostics Ltd., of Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Researchers at Imperial College London who carried out the study say this is a springboard for developing a far greater understanding of COVID-19 antibodies and how prevalent they are in the population.

“The self-test and survey meant we could do the study quickly and efficiently, and also safely, because people could do it from home and didn’t need to go to a test center,” said Helen Ward, professor of public health at Imperial College. “Public involvement is key. This is a model for ongoing surveillance and we will do more of it,” she said.

The results, published online on the Medrxiv preprints server on Aug. 13, show that slightly under 6% of the population of the U.K, or 3.4 million people, had antibodies to the virus and were therefore likely to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, by the cut-off at the end of June.

Graham Cooke, professor of infectious diseases at Imperial College, who led the research, said the data have important implications for deciding on future control measures. “Using a finger print test suitable for large scale home testing has given us the clearest insights yet into the spread of the virus and who has been at greatest risk,” he said.

The study reflected the relative risk that has been seen over the course of the pandemic, with antibodies present in more than 16% of care home staff working directly with residents, in 12% of healthcare workers who had direct contact with COVID-19 patients and 5% of people who were not key workers.

There were far higher rates in people from Black (17%), Asian (12%) and other (12%) minorities, than in people of white (5%) ethnicity.

A number of large-scale studies of seroprevalence using lateral flow tests have been done in North America and in Europe. However, these were mainly on patients who were hospitalized and do not reflect the performance of these tests in the general population in people who have not been in the hospital with the infection, nor the reliability of finger prick self-testing and how good users are in interpreting the results.

To select a lateral flow diagnostic for the REACT study, the researchers assessed 11 tests from different manufacturers, both for accuracy and ease of use, in 276 health care professionals who had previously tested positive for the virus with gold standard polymerase chain reaction tests.

Self-reported results based on a finger prick blood sample were compared to results of laboratory testing with both whole blood and sera. The specificity analysis was performed on 500 pre-pandemic blood samples.

A total of 6,500 lateral flow tests were carried out in the assessment.

Following this, there was a large public engagement exercise in which more than 14,000 people gave feedback after using a test, to improve usability.

The Fortress diagnostic, which came out on top in the comparative home/lab study, works in 10 minutes. No additional equipment is required and the test can be stored at room temperature.

The Fortress test had high specificity (98.6% [95% CI: 97.1% to 99.4%]) and moderate sensitivity (84.4% [95% CI: 70.5% to 93.5%]).

As an aside, there are more commercially available antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2 than any other infectious disease. By the end of May 2020 more than 200 tests were available or in development.

It was necessary to assess 11 different tests in a comparative study not only because reported performance varies, but also because sensitivity analyses of the test have mainly been conducted on serum from hospitalized patients.

“Being sicker means people are more likely to have antibodies. We selected people who weren’t so unwell, so it was a better stress test,” Cooke said.

The test was then rolled out to the nationally representative sample of the public. To recruit the 105,651 participants, personalized letters were mailed to 315,000 people who were randomly selected from general practitioners’ records (the vast majority of the population is registered with a National Health Service primary care doctor).

Participants signed up to take part in REACT online or by mail, with registration closing when 120,000 had volunteered.

The study is to be repeated later this year, testing 200,000 people. As well as first time antibody tests, some participants in this first study will be asked to take a repeat test, to try and get an idea of how long antibodies persist for the virus.

To add color to the antibody readout, participants complete a short questionnaire on registering and a further survey on completion of the test. That included details on household composition, employment status and any COVID-19 symptoms they may have had.

Participants also uploaded a photo of their test. Five hundred of these photos were checked by independent experts, showing that participants accurately read and interpreted their tests.

Of the 105,651 who completed the test, 5,743 (5.4%) reported an invalid or unreadable result. For the remainder, 5,544 were IgG positive and 94,364 were IgG negative.

The study reflected the regional variation in intensity of the pandemic, with the highest level of people with antibodies in London at 13%, and the lowest in the southwest of England, where only 3% were positive.

Around one third of those who had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 had not experienced any noticeable symptoms of the infection, while 61% had typical symptoms.

From the data, the researchers estimate that 0.9% of infections have resulted in death.

The timing of symptoms in people with antibodies paralleled the mortality curve. “It tracks against deaths, showing we were measuring the epidemic. The peak was clearly in March and April,” said Ward.

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency approval for the Fortress test is for research only. Cooke said the Fortress diagnostic is not specific enough for use as a consumer test to inform behavior. “That’s why we did all the preparatory work. We adjusted our [statistical] analysis so we can use it at a population level. It is still not suited for individual use.”

In addition, the test gives a yes/no answer that does not given any measure of antibody titres, and as the researchers noted, a positive antibody test does not mean people are protected against future infection with SARS-CoV-2. If someone tests positive for antibodies, they still need to follow guidelines on social distancing.