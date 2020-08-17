Transit Scientific LLC’s XO Cross Microcatheter platform was used in its first cases worldwide last week following its May 2020 clearance by the U.S. FDA and showed improved control and imaging. The company designed the platform to facilitate guidewire support, guidewire exchange, and contrast media injection during complex peripheral vascular interventions such as late-stage peripheral artery disease (PAD) and critical limb ischemia (CLI).

Our team is thrilled to launch the first non-tapered peripheral Microcath, which paves the way for the rest of the XO Cross platform," said Greg Method, President and CEO of Transit. "These early CLI cases provided a great opportunity to demonstrate the importance and potential impact of the XO Cross technology."

Park City, Utah-based Transit is commercializing a 2Fr XO Cross 14 microcath, 2.6 Fr XO Cross 18 microcath, and the 3.9Fr XO Cross 35 support catheter for use with standard 0.014", 0.018", and 0.035" guidewires in 90 cm, 135 cm, 150 cm, and 175 cm working lengths.

James McGuckin of the Lehigh Valley Vascular Institute used the XO Cross 14 microcath for the first seven cases. “The Transit Scientific team plans to expand to a couple more facilities as part of our controlled launch plan within the next couple of weeks,” Transit’s Vice President of Engineering Jennifer Arnold told BioWorld. “Our next big milestone within the commercialization of the XO Cross catheters will be the first worldwide use of the XO Cross 35 support catheter next month.

Better control, responsiveness, and imaging

"The 1:1 torque of the XO Cross provided new levels of control and responsiveness during the procedure," said McGuckin. This kind of response is more often associated with guidewires than micro or support catheters.

The 1:1 torque response of the XO Cross catheter platform allows the clinician to see the immediate and direct rotational response in the tip of the catheter as he or she rotates the proximal hub of the device external to the body,” Arnold explained. “Conversely, typical polymer catheters have a dampening effect on the transmission of rotation to the tip, which results in either a buildup of rotational force that will unwind all at once or several proximal turns required for a delayed partial rotation in the tip.”

The greater responsiveness enabled McGuckin to use a “torque-to-advance” technique to cross a calcified lesion. "The torque-ability of the XO Cross 14 Microcath significantly aids in advancement of the device," according to McGuckin, who attributed this technique to enabling him to cross a difficult lesion after other microcatheters had failed to facilitate crossing.

“The ultra-large lumen and shapeable distal tip allowed for better imaging at the target site as well as directional control for accessing branch anatomy with the wire,” McGuckin added.

A non-tapered, metal-alloy and polymer catheter, the XO Cross 14 can support a larger lumen and permits injection of contrast at the treatment site at higher flow rates than typical tapered devices, producing a higher quality image.

“This design allows fluoroscopic images to be taken by injecting contrast through the XO Cross 014 without having to switch the catheter out for another device to perform the angiogram,” said Arnold. “Taking images using the XO Cross 14 microcatheter gives the clinician better imaging directly at the treatment site, which leads to a better understanding of the target lesion.”

The combination of materials allows the catheter tip to be shaped and for it to retain that shape during a procedure. If necessary, it can also be remodeled as needed. The direction of the tip enables targeting of the contrast injection site and angiographic image. “The ability to select a specific vessel to inject contrast in and image is a game-changer,” McGuckin noted.

Fatigue resistance

The combination of materials used in the XO Cross microcatheters also provides greater fatigue resistance, particularly important in procedures that include hardened calcium and plaque as occurs frequently in late-stage peripheral artery disease and critical limb ischemia.

"The XO Cross took a beating during the case and held its own. It has excellent fatigue resistance, which is needed in PAD and CLI cases," said McGuckin.

The non-tapered structure also provides “increased pushability and flexibility,” Method said, adding that McGuckin citied the feature as critical in successfully crossing a chronic total occlusion in one case.