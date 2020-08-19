Curevac NV, of Tubingen, Germany, said it closed its IPO of 15.33 million common shares, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1.99 million common shares, at an IPO price of $16 per common share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $245.3 million. Concurrent with the IPO, Dietmar Hopp, co-founder of SAP and Dievini Hopp Biotech, the company&r squo;s majority shareholder, through DH-LT-Investments GmbH and affiliated entities, purchased in a private placement €100 million (US$118.8 million) of common shares at the initial public offering price. The shares are now trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol CVAC.

Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., said it closed its underwritten public offering of 5 million shares priced at $7 per share for gross proceeds of $35 million.

Eyenovia Inc., of New York, said it priced an underwritten public offering of 3.33 million shares priced at $3.60 each. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 500,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $12 million with the net proceeds supporting the continued clinical development of its product candidates and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., has priced an upsized IPO of 5.34 million shares at $24 each with gross proceeds expected to be $128.4 million. In addition, Harmony has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 802,325 shares of common stock at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The company's marketed product, Wakix (pitolisant), is a histamine H3 receptor inverse agonist that was approved by the FDA in August last year to treat excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. It plans to initiate a phase III trial in pediatric patients in the second half of 2021 to pursue indications for EDS and cataplexy and to begin phase II trials for EDS and other symptoms in people with Prader-Willi syndrome in the second half of the year and in adults with myotonic dystrophy in the first half of 2021. Harmony will list its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY.

Inhibrx Inc., of San Diego, said it priced its IPO of 7 million shares of common stock at $17 each for gross proceeds of $119 million. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.05 million additional shares of common stock at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The company’s shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol INBX.

Midatech Pharma plc, of Cardiff, U.K., said it has issued to certain U.S. investors 500,000 American depositary shares (ADS), representing 2.5 million ordinary shares, in connection with the exercise of pre-existing warrants at an exercise price of $2.05 per ADS. Each ADS represents five ordinary shares. The gross proceeds received by the company was $1.02 million.

Royalty Pharma plc, of New York, said it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches in a private offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds, together with available cash on hand, to repay its existing term loan A and term loan B facilities and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering, with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.