Dublin-based Accenture plc and Intel Corp., of Santa Clara, Calif., are collaborating with researchers from Open University of Israel to develop and test a wheelchair-mounted robotic arm with patients at Alyn Hospital, a leading pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation center in Israel. Funded by Accenture through its participation in the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community, the project aims to assist patients with performing daily tasks.

Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Israel’s Sheba Medical Center have forged a partnership to advance artificial intelligence technologies and improve patient care through the hospital’s ARC Innovation Center. ARC, an acronym for accelerate, redesign and collaborate, is the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center.

Jasper Capital Ltd., a private equity fund with operations in Singapore and Silicon Valley, reported the first successful implant of an implantable commercial heart attack alarm system, called the Guardian system, developed by its portfolio company, Angel Medical Systems, Inc., of Eatontown, N.J.

Aytu Bioscience Inc., of Englewood, Colo., has partnered with Apollo Med Innovations Inc., of Peachtree, Ga., and Olympus Health and Performance, of Holladay, Utah, to launch a nationwide mobile COVID-19 testing initiative for companies, using Aytu’s COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests.

San Diego-based Biocept Inc. has expanded its agreement with Multiplan Inc., of New York, to include COVID-19 testing services at a prenegotiated price per tests. With the expanded agreement, Biocept’s COVID-19 testing, in addition to its liquid biopsy oncology testing services, are now accessible to consumers with access to the Phcs and Multiplan networks.

Toronto-based Biosymetrics Inc. is collaborating with Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company located in Stamford, Conn., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beerse, Belgium, a Johnson & Johnson company, to predict the onset of COVID-19. The collaboration will focus on predicting the onset and severity of the novel coronavirus among different populations using machine learning.

Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne Corp. and Leica Biosystems GmbH, of Nussloch, Germany, are partnering to accelerate disease research with Bio-Techne’s RNAscope COVID-19 probes on Bond Rx, Leica’s staining platform, for research use only.

Centauri Health Solutions Inc., a health care technology and services company based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has acquired all key assets of Hcfs Inc., of Frisco, Texas, a provider of self-pay management systems. The deal enables Centauri to expand its footprint in hospital revenue cycle optimization services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Change Healthcare, of Nashville, Tenn., reported the acquisition of San Diego-based Nucleus.io, which focuses on advanced, fully enabled, cloud-native imaging and workflow technology. No financial details were released.

Darwin Biosciences, of Boulder, Colo., reported an exclusive license to technology that will facilitate commercialization of Darwin's point-of-need testing service. Covlab is an end-to-end screening solution to detect pathogens associated with COVID-19 in individuals, including those who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic. The agreement includes technology associated with Darwin’s future products, beginning with Sickstick.

Digital Diagnostics Inc., of Middletown, R.I., has acquired Boston-based 3Derm Systems Inc. for an undisclosed sum. With the acquisition, the Digital Diagnostics platform will immediately include telemedicine capabilities for dermatology, 3Dermtriage, in preparation for U.S. FDA authorization of its autonomous artificial intelligence-powered skin cancer diagnostic system, 3Dermspot.

Auburn, N.Y.-based Medent, an all-in-one software development and services company focused on automating medical practices, and Well IQ, of San Diego, are partnering to allow Medent providers to immediately begin using the latter’s visual patient feedback platform.

New York-based Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, said that Shyft Analytics, of Boston, will be officially adopting the Acorn AI, by Medidata brand, operating as the Commercial Data Solutions team at Acorn AI. Medidata acquired Shyft Analytics in 2018.

Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands, launched the Qiaseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel for next-generation sequencing of the novel coronavirus genome, along with integrated analysis and interpretation workflows for insights into the evolution and spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

Rakuten Medical Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., revealed the acquisition of Switzerland’s Medlight SA, which produces catheters and diffusers for optical light delivery. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Piscataway, N.J.-based Rucdr Infinite Biologics relaunched as Infinity Biologix (IBX) after the sale of its business and assets by Rutgers University. The IBX team will continue to operate at the Rutgers campus. The business received a significant infusion of growth capital from Viking Global Investors. With these milestones complete, IBX is now operationally and financially independent from Rutgers. The sale was approved by the Rutgers board of governors in June.

Simonmed Imaging, of Scottsdale, Ariz., has reached an agreement with San Diego-based Cortechs Labs to onboard RSI-MRI+ for prostate across many of its North American imaging sites.

San Jose, Calif.-based Vocera Communications Inc. has acquired Ease Applications, which is based in Orlando, Fla. Ease offers a cloud-based communication platform and mobile application that aims to improve the patient experience by enabling friends and family members to receive timely updates about the progress of their loved one in the hospital. As part of the onboarding process, Vocera will issue restricted stock units totaling approximately 60,000 shares of Vocera common stock to about 11 employees of Ease. These restricted stock units will vest over three years after the closing and will be made from an inducement plan adopted by the company’s board pursuant to the inducement exemption provided under the NYSE listing rules.