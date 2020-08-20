Aptorum Group Ltd., of New York, appointed Herman Weiss CEO and executive director of Claves Life Sciences Ltd. and senior medical advisor of Aptorum. Robbie Majzner was named scientific advisor of Aptorum.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, appointed Grant Larsen chief commercial officer.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rehovot, Israel, appointed Vered Bisker-Leib to its board. She will also serve on its audit and compensation committees.

Sanifit Therapeutics SA, of Palma, Spain, appointed Adam Levy chief financial officer.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., appointed David Cohen and Lubor Gaal to its board.