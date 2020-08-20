Advanced talks between the European Commission and Curevac AG have positioned the company to potentially supply up to 405 million doses of its investigational mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc. News of the progress, following similar EU-level talks with an alliance of Sanofi SA and Glaxosmithkline plc, Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca plc, sent Curevac's recently-listed U.S. shares (NASDAQ:CVAC) climbing 16% to $66 on Aug. 20.

"Each round of talks that we conclude with the pharmaceutical industry brings us closer to beating this virus," said Ursula von der Leyen, a German politician and current EC president. The EC also continues to negotiate with other companies "to find the technology that would protect us all," she added.

Exploratory talks around an advance purchase agreement with Curevac – a tool for the EC to finance part of the up-front costs faced by vaccines producer – are intended to provide EU member states with up to 225 million doses, the company said. Funding provided through the agreement would be considered as a down-payment on the vaccines that will be purchased by EU members states.

In addition to the initial 225 million doses, an optional 180 million doses more could be supplied for purchase once the vaccine has proven safe and effective against COVID-19. The purchases would be financed with the Emergency Support Instrument, which has funds dedicated to the creation of a portfolio of potential vaccines with different profiles and produced by different companies.

Overall, the EC has raised almost €16 billion (US$18.96 billion) since May 4 under its Coronavirus Global Response fund, designated to provide "universal access to tests, treatments and vaccines against coronavirus and for the global recovery." It’s unclear how much the commission could commit to purchasing Curevac’s vaccines, should it win EMA market authorization.

Curevac's vaccine candidate, sometimes called CVnCoV, encodes the full-length spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 formulated with lipid nanoparticles, for the potential prevention of the infection. Following a phase I trial, now underway in Germany and Belgium, Curevac expects to report the first results of its clinical experience with the candidate early in the fourth quarter. The outcome will also serve to inform a phase IIb/III trial expected to start before year-end.

"We are very pleased to further strengthen the European Commission’s endeavor to provide rapid access to a safe and effective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus across Europe and beyond," said Curevac CEO Franz-Werner Haas. Assuming positive results from our ongoing clinical trials and approval from the regulatory authorities, we are fully committed to ensure broad access to our vaccine."

European institutional support for Curevac's COVID-19 vaccine efforts has been strong. In June, it announced that it would receive €300 million in direct equity financing from the German government by way of the state-owned development bank, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau. In July, support grew broader with the signing of a financing arrangement between the company and the European Investment Bank (EIB). In that deal, the EIB agreed to provide Curevac with a €75 million credit line for the partial financing of its clinical developments and large-scale production of the company's infectious diseases vaccine candidates, including our vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Under terms of the EIB agreement, the financing is to be provided in three €25 million tranches tied to evidence of successful progress in the development and large-scale production of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a recent regulatory filing, Curevac said it expected to receive disbursements under the first and second tranches in the near-term, though it had yet to achieve the pre-defined milestones required for disbursements under the third tranche.

Representatives of the Tübingen-based firm were not available for comment on the deal.

Other oars in the water

The commission, which signed a COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Astrazeneca for its University of Oxford-partnered AZD-1222 just last week, said it would continue to pursue intensive discussions with other vaccine manufacturers. Already, it concluded exploratory talks around Sanofi-GSK's vaccine candidate, envisioning a contractual framework that would support the purchase of up to 300 million doses of their lead candidate. It employs Sanofi’s recombinant protein-based technology combined with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant system. Plans are in the works to seek marketing authorization for the vaccine from EMA in June 2021, presuming phase III results merit doing so.

Exploratory talks have also concluded with Johnson & Johnson, the EC said on Aug. 13. That discussion was presumably centered on JNJ-78436735, the company's recombinant non-replicating adenoviral vector vaccine, which is set to enter late-stage testing in September. The EC discussion led to a contractual framework that could support the initial purchase of up to 200 million doses by the commission, followed by as much as 200 million doses more.

Given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic and health crisis it has created, “pressure is unprecedented,” the EC noted in its final EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines plan, adopted in June. “Every month gained in the deployment of a vaccine will save many lives, many jobs and many billions of euros.”

“Joint EU action within a global framework greatly enhances the potential for universal vaccination against COVID-19 and returning economic and social life to normality across the world,” the strategy concludes.