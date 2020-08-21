The number of FDA approvals tracked by BioWorld have continued their steady incline, with a total of 129 logged through July, placing 2020 at a five-year high.

Although June holds the record for a single month since 2016 with 30 approvals, the 19 reported in July represent the second most for a month this year. The approvals of new molecular entities (NMEs) also are hitting records with 30 reported in the first seven months vs. 26 by this point in both 2017 and 2018. There were 16 and 17 NMEs approved in the first seven months of 2016 and 2019, respectively.

In July, the five NMEs approved include: Cambridge, U.K.-based Acacia Pharma Group plc’s Byfavo (remimazolam) for use as an anesthetic during invasive medical procedures; Tokyo-based Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s Inqovi (decitabine and cedazuridine) for myelodysplastic syndromes and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia; London-based Viiv Healthcare Ltd.’s Rukobia (fostemsavir) for HIV-1 infection; Hyderabad, India-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Xeglyze (abametapir) for head lice; and Planegg, Germany-based Morphosys AG’s Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Other significant approvals during the month are Dublin-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Xywav, a GABA B receptor agonist, for cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness, Copenhagen, Denmark-based MC2 Therapeutics A/S’s Wynzora, a vitamin D3 receptor agonist, for plaque psoriasis, and Bridgewater, N.J.-based Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Upneeq, an alpha adrenergic receptor agonist, for ptosis.

Kite Pharma Inc., a unit of Foster, City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc., also received FDA approval of its CAR T-cell therapy product, Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel, KTE-X19), for mantle cell lymphoma.

BioWorld tracked a total of 217 regulatory news items in July, down from 250 in June and 221 in May, but up from 201 in April. Within the regulatory data, there were 37 entries, or 17% of the total, focused on therapeutics or vaccines for COVID-19. This compares with 37 entries, about 15%, in June.

The July COVID-19 regulatory data included news for five vaccines. Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. started a phase III trial in Brazil of Coronavac, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. had a clinical trial application in China accepted for BNT-162b1, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based IMV Inc. reached an agreement with Health Canada on the design of a phase I trial of DPX-COVID-19, Miramar, Fla.-based Generex Biotechnology Corp. said the FDA accepted a pre-IND briefing package on the phase I/II study protocol of its li-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, and San Diego-based Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a clinical trial application approved in Singapore for Lunar-COV19.

The data also included four therapies that will now be available to COVID-19 patients in certain countries. Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K., received restricted emergency use approval in India for Desrem, a remdesivir lyophilized powder for injection, under license from Gilead. The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization of Gilead’s Veklury (remdesivir). Melbourne, Australia-based Mesoblast Ltd. received an expanded access protocol in the U.S. for Remestemcel-L, granting compassionate use in infected children that are 2-months-old to 17 years with cardiovascular and other complications. The FDA also granted an expanded access protocol for RLF-100 (aviptadil), from Geneva-based Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG and Radnor, Pa.-based Neurorx Inc., to those patients who are ineligible for enrollment in clinical trials

