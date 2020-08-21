To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

The Patent Gazette provides snapshot analysis and indexing of pharmaceutically relevant patenting within days of its publication by patent offices. Primarily focusing on material from the main three patents offices (i.e., the EPO, USPTO, and WIPO), it provides brief descriptions of a patent’s content and seeks to link it to both prior patenting of relevance and to any commercial activity pertinent to the technology being described.

Subscription and access to Cortellis may be tailored and restricted to particular subject areas of interest, such as only its patenting content. For more details please do contact us.

US20200253578-A1: “Wearable respiratory behavior monitoring.”

Assignee: Arizona State University

Inventors: Chae, Junseok; Chen, Ang

IPC Codes: A61B 8/00; A61B 8/08

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019804351, 12-Feb-2019

Respiratory measurement, monitoring, analysis, or related systems involving wearable sensors and receiving monitors for respiratory behavior tracking and analysis.

Represents a new patenting interest for the inventors whose technology is listed on the website of Arizona State University's intellectual property management company, Skysong Innovations, as Case ID: M19-176L, where it is described as a wireless wearable sensor capable of continuous monitoring of respiratory behavior. The sensor consists of three subsystems, an ultrasound emitter, an ultrasound receiver and a data acquisition and wireless transmitter. It has a 40 x 35 x 6 mm3 footprint and weighs just 6.5g, which includes a 2.7g battery. Clinically relevant respiratory information, obtained by the sensor, is sent to a portable device, such as a smartphone for ease and convenience of the wearer. A custom designed app then generates volume-time and flow rate-volume loop graphs, which are standard respiratory analysis plots. The sensor has been tested with volunteers and demonstrated reasonable performance even with possible user-induced error regarding sensor placement and temperature sensitivity. Data from the volunteers showed the mean deviation of FEV 1 /FVC ratios in the range of 0.00-4.25% when benchmarked by a spirometer.

The ability of their sensor to continuously measure respiratory parameters and provide clinically relevant information via a convenient user interface, the inventors believe could provide a new tool for chronic respiratory disease monitoring and proper treatment or medical intervention.

WO2020163241-A1: “Methods and devices to reduce the risk of infection.”

Assignee: Armis Biopharma Inc

Inventors: Noblitt, Scott

IPC Codes: A61L 27/04; A61F 13/00; A61L 31/16; A61F 2/28; A61M 1/00; A61L 27/30; A61L 31/08; A61L 27/54; A61L 31/14; A61L 27/58; A61F 2/82; A61F 2/00; A61L 31/02; A61L 24/00; A61L 24/02

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020 (also published as US20200246511-A1, 06-Aug-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019800702, 04-Feb-2019

An article configured for tissue contact comprising a surface onto which is applied, or through which is absorbed an antimicrobial composition comprising a solid-phase of peroxyxcarboxylic acid metal salt and acetic acid. It is particularly claimed that the article may be an implant, including a bioabsorbable implant, or an article used in combination with negative pressure wound therapy, and that the antimicrobial composition may be incorporated into a bone filler or bone cement.

Within the invention’s disclosure there is discussion of the article being a wipe, bandage, cloth, surgical covering, surgical dressing, gauze, surgical sponge, or surgical drape. There is further discussion that in the form of an implant it may be eg a pacemaker, neurostimulator, ophthalmic implant, implantable shunt, artificial joint, heart valve, surgical fastener or an implantable plate, and that bioabsorbable implants may be used eg for wound closure, tissue repair, tissue engineering, controlled drug delivery system, or for prosthetic devices (such as internal bone fixation devices).

Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Armis Biopharma (formerly CHD Bioscience) is a privately held biopharmaceutical company whose lead technology, Veriox®, is described as a first-of-its-kind, proprietary peracid/hydrogen peroxide based non-systemic, non-resistant antimicrobial agent. Armis Biopharma says Veriox® features a novel mechanism of action that reduces the likelihood of contributing to resistance against Gram-positive, Gram-negative, viral, fungal and biological warfare pathogens.

The Veriox® platform it says has numerous potential anti-infective applications including: surface disinfectants (eg hospital patient rooms, operating rooms or ventilators); coatings for surgical devices; and, other applications where a topical antimicrobial agent is desired.

For prior patenting in which the same inventor described antimicrobial, disinfecting, and/or wound healing compositions comprising one or more of a keto acid, a peracid, a hydroperoxide, a bis(hydroperoxide), or an epoxide, see WO2019010465.

US20200253787-A1: “Bandage having a monitoring device.”

Assignee: BandGrip Inc

Inventors: Hoglund, Keith; Pruter, Tom; Smith, Fred

IPC Codes: A61B 5/01; A61B 5/00; A61F 13/02

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019793526, 17-Jan-2019

Bandage comprising a mechanical coupling system having a plurality of gripping structures and a system for monitoring a wound that comprises a communication device and sensors. The invention states how the sensors may extend into one or more of gripping structures and comprise a chemical or electrical sensor. It then describes how the sensor may sense such conditions as temperature, humidity, water content, the presence or absence of certain chemicals, compounds or other elements. Follows a prior description from the inventors of a similar such bandage lacking the wound monitoring component of the present invention, see WO2019089900.

The inventor Fred Smith is founder and CEO of the Chicago, Illinois-based assignee whose BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closure technology is described as a fast, easy, and non-invasive skin closure device that uses patented micro-anchors to close wounds, allowing the body to heal naturally. It reduces scarring, infection, needlestick injuries, and the amount of time surgeons spend closing wounds (while eliminating the need for a return visit for removal). BandGrip uses non-invasive micro-anchors that grip the skin gently and securely to pull wound edges together and reduce wound closure time by more than 30%.

In April 2020, BandGrip announced that it had formed an exclusive sales, marketing and distribution agreement with Medline Industries Inc (a global manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products).

US20200254271-A1: “Devices and methods for application of non-thermal plasma.”

Assignee: ChiScan Holdings LLC

Inventors: Eckert, Bradley N; Eckert, Bryon E; Truong, Huan

IPC Codes: H05H 1/24; A61K 9/00; A61N 1/44; A61K 31/05; A61P 25/20

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019805024, 13-Feb-2019

The inventors report how the use of a combination of one or more cannabinoids with non-thermal plasma in therapeutically effective amounts synergistically improves the effects of both. It particularly claims the use of such a combination for treating soft tissue pain or insomnia, although within the invention’s it also describes how plasma devices can be used for treating many types of surfaces for purposes including cleaning, decontaminating, sterilization, and healing.

Follows the granting of US10681798-B2 in June 2020, in which the same team described devices for controlling non-thermal plasma emitters.

Located in Tempe, Arizona, ChiScan LLC gained some media attention back in January 2016, following an announcement around its development of a novel device for creating non-thermal plasma (NTP), with the inventor Huan Truong (ChiScan’s CEO) being reported as saying that, "Although there are currently a number of technologies capable of generating cold plasma, our proprietary cold plasma generating technology is novel due to its size, portability, no requirement for any noble gas, precision, robustness, and its ease of application." At that time ChiScan believed its technology could have significant utility as a countermeasure for multidrug-resistant and hard-to-treat infectious agents in both clinical and field settings. Its latest patent application would appear to indicate its exploring of applications for its device outside of the realms of treating infectious agents.

WO2020160606-A1: “Diagnostic imaging for diabetic retinopathy.”

Assignee: Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO)

Inventors: Kanagasingam, Yogesan; Saha, Sajib; Xiao, Di

IPC Codes: G06T 7/00; G06K 9/00; A61B 3/14

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: AU2019900390, 07-Feb-2019

System and method for diabetic retinopathy diagnostic imaging of a patient's retina. The system comprises an input port to retrieve images of the retina captured at a first and second point in time and a processor to calculate a numerical pathology score by calculating a degree of change of the image objects and creates an output representing said score.

For prior patenting in which the Australian inventors Kanagasingam and Xiao described a method of analyzing a retinal image to determine one or more blood vessel parameters, see WO2019237148.

Their patenting is seemingly the result of a project is to develop an automated disease grading and clinical decision support system for diabetic retinopathy (DR) to perform eye screening by primary care providers and nurses. The grading system developed was to be able to automatically extract DR pathology from a patient’s color fundus images by image processing, feature detection and machine learning algorithms. Based on the detected information, the system could classify the patient as being non-symptomatic or having a specific disease level. Professor Kanagasingam was the project’s principal investigator at the CSIRO, while Dr Xiao also participated in the research.

The project would also appear to have led to the creation of TeleMedC in Singapore (with Dr Xiao being its Chief Research Officer) in order to further commercialize the artificial intelligence-driven technology under the name, “DR Grader”.

WO2020163854-A1: “Devices, systems, and methods for cryoablation.”

Assignee: Emory University; Focused Cryo Inc

Inventors: Patel, Yogi; Prologo, John David

IPC Codes: A61B 18/0218; A61B 18/00; A61B 5/01; A61B 18/02

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019802966, 08-Feb-2019

Devices, systems, and methods for using a cryoablation probe to perform a percutaneous cryoablation procedure on a target tissue, while receiving real-time feedback of local temperature in proximity to the cryoablation probe. The method can also include using the real-time feedback of local temperature in proximity to the cryoablation probe to control the cryoablation probe and destroy the tissue. It is claimed that the target tissue may be a nerve, tumor, ganglia, or adipose tissue, and that the condition to be treated in this manner is a metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, sexual dysfunction, chronic pain, phantom limb pain, or a tumor.

The inventors report how their use of a combination of advanced imaging guidance to safely access the target and cryoablation has resulted in minimally invasive procedures that have demonstrated improved precision, accuracy, safety, and efficacy.

Represents the first patenting from the inventors, and the first to have been published in the name of Focused Cryo Inc. The inventor Dr J David Prologo is an Associate Professor in the Department of Radiology at Emory University School of Medicine where he investigates new ways to manage difficult medical conditions primarily related to pain and obesity. He is also the scientific founder and CMO of Kennesaw, Georgia-based Focused Cryo, while Yogi Patel is the company’s President. As evidenced from this patent application, the Emory University start-up is developing an easy to use, customizable, and smart cryoablation system that provides precise guidance, targeting, and controlled cryoablation of nerves.

WO2020163850-A1: “Implantation device.”

Assignee: Mayo Clinic Foundation

Inventors: Gandhi, Jarel K.; Iezzi, Lucas A.; Koepsel, Justin T.; Mano, Fukutaro; Marmorstein, Alan D.; Pulido, Jose S.

IPC Codes: A61F 2/14; A61F 9/00; A61K 9/00; A61F 9/007

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019803108, 08-Feb-2019

Implantation device for cellular therapeutics and other therapeutic materials embedded on or in human fibrin or other polymer scaffolds, and particularly methods and devices for delivering induced pluripotent stem cells-retinal pigment epithelium (iPSC-RPE) monolayers grown on a fibrin scaffold into the sub-retinal space of the eye. Within the invention’s disclosure there is seen to be a focus on the invention’s possible use for treating macular degeneration diseases, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in particular.

For patenting in which the team first described their methods and materials for using fibrin supports for RPE transplantation, see WO2018106414.

The publication of their initial PCT application came not too long after the team’s work featured in the journal Acta Biomaterialia in February 2018, in which they described fibrin hydrogels as a xenofree and rapidly degradable support for transplantation of RPE monolayers to be a promising solution for patients with macular degeneration.

US10736571-B1: “Glaucoma testing device and a method using the same.”

Assignee: Peyman, Gholam A

Inventors: Peyman, Gholam A

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00; A61B 3/18; A61B 3/10; A61B 5/1455; A61B 5/145; A61M 16/00; A61B 3/12; A61B 5/0484; A61M 16/10; A61B 3/16; A61B 3/024

Publication Date: 11-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2016408653, 14-Oct-2016

Glaucoma testing device, configured to be inserted under a patient’s eyelid, comprising: a device body portion having an outer housing and a flexible membrane at least partially defining a chamber supported within the outer housing; a fluid control system configured to insert an amount of the fluid into the chamber of the device body portion in order to expand the flexible membrane and exert pressure on an eye of a patient, or remove an amount of the fluid from the chamber of the device body portion in order to deflate the membrane and relieve pressure exerted on the eye; and, a laser fiber optic configured to transmit a beam of light into the eye so as to produce a detectable ultrasonic wave so that an oxygenation level of the eye of the patient is capable of being determined using a photoacoustic system. Pressure sensors disposed on a surface of the device body portion are configured to measure intraocular pressure.

Dr Gholam Peyman is a world-renowned ophthalmologist, retina surgeon, and inventor. He is best known for his invention of LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratophakia) eye surgery - a vision correction procedure designed to allow people to see clearly without glasses - but his inventions cover a broad range of novel medical devices, intra-ocular drug delivery, surgical techniques including the first pressure-controlled valve for glaucoma surgery (now known as the Krupin valve), laser and optical instruments, as well as new methods of diagnosis and treatment.

For prior patenting in which he described an alternative method of detecting glaucoma that comprised mapping at least a portion of the fundus of the eye by forming a plurality of pixels, estimating the oxygen saturation level at each of the plurality of pixels, superimposing the fundus maps on maps of anatomic borderlines, and comparing portions of the superimposed fundus maps to predetermined fundus maps, see US20090046251. Also see WO2019221959 in which he described the use of drug delivery implants to treat ocular conditions, including glaucoma, in which the implants were implanted in one or more eye locations selected from under the conjunctiva, under the sclera, over the sclera in the choroid, in the retina, and in the sub-retinal space.

US20200253522-A1: “Characterization of injection-induced tissue swelling during subcutaneous injection of biologics.”

Assignee: Purdue University

Inventors: Han, Bumsoo; Shen, Yingnan

IPC Codes: A61L 27/38; A61B 5/00; G06T 7/00; A61B 5/15

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019804637, 12-Feb-2019

Platform to quantify spatiotemporal tissue swelling during injection of biologics to characterize injection-induced pain and discomfort (IPD), and predict associated increases in the mechanical stress and interstitial fluid pressure (IFP) of tissues. The inventors believe IPD is likely caused by tissue swelling and subsequent increases in mechanical stress and IFP of tissues near injection sites. This mechanical stress and fluid pressure stimulate nociceptors, which are primarily present at the dermis of the skin. Accurate measure and estimation of tissue swelling they believe can be a quantitative and predictive indicator of the IPD.

The platform consists of an injection system, imaging system and engineered tissue constructs (ETCs). The injection system infuses or injects biologic drugs and macromolecules into the ETCs at various injection rates to simulate a wide range of injection conditions. The ETCs are prepared by seeding quantum dot (QD)-labeled fibroblasts in collagen matrices whose mechanical and chemical properties are designed to mimic the dermal layer of skin. The imaging system including a fluorescence macro/microscope and a charge-coupled device (CCD) camera, images QD-labeled fibroblasts during injection of biologics drugs, and determines the spatiotemporal deformation of ETCs.

The Purdue researchers' biomimetic platform that enables prediction of mechanical stress and IFP to optimize drug formulations with the goal of reducing pain and discomfort during subcutaneous injection can be seen to be listed on the website of Purdue’s Office of Technology Commercialization as Track Code 2019-HAN-68516. The platform was created to provide new information to drug makers to help them better understand the amount of pain a certain injectable medication may cause a patient. They can then work to design and optimize the drug formulations or injection devices to minimize the pain associated with injection.

For a prior patent in which one of the team, Han, described a system that simulates the in vivo micro-environment of three-dimensional cellular structures or bodies, such as tumors, see US9081003-B2 (issued July 2015). The system simulates the pressure gradients and fluid flows of the vascular and lymphatic systems as well as the interstitial and capillary transport mechanisms between the 3D cellular structure and the vascular and lymphatic systems. The system can be used to introduce drugs or drug delivery carriers to a tumor, eg to assess the uptake capability and effect on the tumor. The system maintains the viability of the tumor cells for a sufficiently long period of time to permit testing of several different drugs and/or delivery carriers.

WO2020161019-A1: “Respiratory ventilation device.”

Assignee: Sleepinnov Technology

Inventors: Argod, Jérôme; Hungr, Nikolaï

IPC Codes: A61M 16/08; A61M 16/00

Publication Date: 13-Aug-2020 (also published as FR3092253-A1, 07-Aug-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: FR20191084, 04-Feb-2019

Respiratory ventilation device for providing continuous positive airway pressure in the treatment of sleep apnea. The device comprising a duct extended between the device and a respiratory mask, an enclosure, an air inlet, an upstream air circulation zone, an air outlet, and a ventilation chamber.

Seemingly represents the first patenting to have appeared in the assignee’s name, which would appear somewhat odd given that the company was created by the inventor Jérôme Argod in Grenoble, France way back in 2003. The Grenoble Institute of Technology start-up Sleepinnov Technology develops medical devices for the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with respiratory disorders such as sleep apnea or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), operating in close collaboration with the sleep laboratory of the Grenoble University Hospital (CHU de Grenoble) that is run by the Professors Dr Patrick Levy and Dr Jean Louis Pepin. As such it could be that Sleepinnov Technology has some form of licensing agreement in place with the Professors and/or CHU de Grenoble.

See WO2015185703, in which Dr Pepin described a method and device for detecting worsening of the cardio-respiratory condition of a patient being treated with a respiratory assistance device. Also see EP2904969-A1 in which he described a device for detecting and treating sleep apnea syndrome by kinesthetic stimulation.