Experts: Deep chest compressions help save brain

Deep chest compressions can reduce brain damage during cardiac arrest, according to a study presented at ESC Congress 2020, put on by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). “Deep chest compressions improve blood flow to the brain, improving survival and brain function,” explained study author Irene Marco Clement of University Hospital La Paz, Madrid. The study included comatose survivors of cardiac arrest, as they would have received prolonged resuscitation. A total of 510 patients were divided into three groups corresponding to updates of the CPR guidelines: 2006-2010, 2011-2015 and 2016-2020. CPR by lay bystanders and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) progressively increased over the study period. After 2010, there was a higher proportion of CPR-related injuries: 12.7% in 2006-2010, 23.5% in 2011-2015 and 22.7% in 2016-2020. Just over half of patients survived and were discharged from the hospital, and brain performance at three months significantly increased over the course of the study, peaking in the 2016-2020 group. In addition, patients with CPR-related injuries were more likely to have better brain performance. Just under two-thirds with injuries – typically rib or sternal fractures – had high brain function vs. 43.2% without injuries. “Survival and neurological outcome improved significantly during the 14-year study,” summed up Marco Clement. “Members of the public increasingly came to the rescue with CPR and there was greater use of AEDs. Injuries from CPR rose, but these patients were less likely to have brain damage.”

Selfies for heart disease?

Sending a selfie to a physician possibly could be a cheap, simple way of detecting heart disease, according to the authors of a study published Aug. 20, 2020, in the European Heart Journal. Specifically, the results showed that it’s possible to use a deep learning computer algorithm to detect coronary artery disease by analyzing four photographs of a person’s face. Although additional development and testing in larger groups of people from different ethnic backgrounds are needed, the researchers said it has the potential to be used as a screening tool that could identify possible heart disease. “Our ultimate goal is to develop a self-reported application for high-risk communities to assess heart disease risk in advance of visiting a clinic,” explained Zhe Zheng, who led the research and is vice director of the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases and vice president of Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing. To that end, a total of 5,796 patients were enrolled from eight hospitals in China between July 2017 and March 2019. They were undergoing imaging procedures to investigate their blood vessels, such as coronary angiography or coronary computed tomography angiography and divided randomly into training or validation groups. Nurses took four facial photos with digital cameras: one frontal, two profiles and one view of the top of the head. They also interviewed the patients to collect data on socioeconomic status, lifestyle and medical history. Radiologists reviewed the patients’ angiograms and assessed the degree of heart disease depending on how many blood vessels were narrowed by 50% or more, as well as their location. This information was used to create, train and validate the deep learning algorithm. The researchers then tested the algorithm on a further 1,013 patients from nine hospitals in China, enrolled between April 2019 and July 2019. They found that the algorithm outperformed existing methods of predicting heart disease risk.

Looking to the past to understand the heart

Channeling Leonardo da Vinci, researchers are looking at a complex mesh of muscle fibers that line the inner surface of the human heart, which is the first functional organ to develop. However, early in development, the organ grows an intricate network of muscle fibers, known as trabeculae, that form geometric patterns on the heart’s inner surface. Their function in adults has remained an unsolved puzzle since the 16th century. For his part, da Vinci sketched trabeculae and their snowflake-like fractal patterns, speculating that they warm the blood as it flows through the heart. Now, an international team of researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze 25,000 magnetic resonance imaging scans of the organ, along with the associated morphology and genetic data. The study revealed how trabeculae work and develop, as well as how their shape can influence heart disease. The researchers discovered that the shape of trabeculae affects the organ's performance, suggesting a potential link to heart disease. Indeed, they looked at genetic data from 50,000 patients and found that different fractal patterns in these muscle fibers affected the risk of developing heart failure. Further research on trabeculae may both help scientists better understand how common heart diseases develop and suggest new approaches to treatment. The findings were published in the journal Nature Aug. 19, 2020.