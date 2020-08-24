|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Brainsway Ltd., of Jerusalem
|Deep TMS system
|Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device
|For use as an aid in short-term smoking cessation in adults
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Guardant-19
|Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction next-generation sequencing test
|Detection of the novel coronavirus
|U.S. FDA granted emergency use authorization
|Helixbind, of Boxborough, Mass.
|Rapid/BSI
|First test for the Rapid platform
|Identifies the most common bloodstream infections (BSIs) associated with sepsis
|Awarded breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
