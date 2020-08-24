Company Product Description Indication Status
Brainsway Ltd., of Jerusalem Deep TMS system Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device For use as an aid in short-term smoking cessation in adults Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Guardant-19 Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction next-generation sequencing test Detection of the novel coronavirus U.S. FDA granted emergency use authorization
Helixbind, of Boxborough, Mass. Rapid/BSI First test for the Rapid platform Identifies the most common bloodstream infections (BSIs) associated with sepsis Awarded breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA

Notes

