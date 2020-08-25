HONG KONG – Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) research enterprise in Singapore, known as Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), have found a way to not just reverse antibiotic resistance but also increase sensitivity in some bacteria, using hydrogen sulfide.

In a paper published in Frontiers in Microbiology on Aug. 7, 2020, the study focused on how Acinetobacter baumannii, a pathogenic bacterium that does not produce hydrogen sulfide on its own, reacted to hydrogen sulfide releasing compounds. Hydrogen disulfide is a gaseous signaling molecule, like nitric oxide. It has been implicated in a variety of signaling processes.

In previous studies, the production of endogenous hydrogen sulfide has been shown to cause antibiotic tolerance. So hydrogen sulfide has been mostly thought of as a universal defense mechanism in bacteria against antibiotics.

However, the team at SMART put that theory to test by adding hydrogen sulfide releasing compounds to A. baumannii.

They found that instead of causing antibiotic tolerance, exogenous hydrogen sulfide actually sensitized the bacteria to multiple antibiotic classes. It was even able to reverse Acinetobacter baumannii’s acquired resistance to gentamicin, a common antibiotic used to treat several types of infections.

A. baumannii, which is a member of the ESKAPE group of bacteria that are considered the most urgent public health threats due to their extensive drug resistance, causes a wide range of diseases ranging from UTI to pneumonia and even meningitis. All these conditions are treated with antibiotics and A. baumannii is increasingly resistant to multiple antibiotics.

The World Health Organization projects that drug-resistant diseases could force up to 24 million people into extreme poverty and cause catastrophic damage to the world economy by 2030. It is also estimated that antimicrobial resistance could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050 if no further action is taken to tackle it.

"Until now, hydrogen sulfide was regarded as a universal bacterial defense against antibiotics. This is a very exciting discovery because we are the first to show that hydrogen sulfide can, in fact, improve sensitivity to antibiotics and even reverse antibiotic resistance in bacteria that do not naturally produce the agent," Wilfried Moreira, senior author of the SMART research paper and principal investigator at SMART, told BioWorld.

“Our findings suggest a way to revert resistance to certain antibiotics in A. baumannii, and to potentiate those that are still effective. Nonetheless, these findings still need to be validated in pre-clinical models and through clinical stages.”

Since these findings must be further validated, Moreira held off on commenting on any potential commercialization.

But he did float some possibilities as to how companies could apply the effects of the hydrogen sulfide releasing compounds to their antibiotics regimens.

“One could imagine a combination therapy approach, that is an antibacterial formulation composed of a hydrogen sulfide-releasing compound and an antibiotic, with the objective to potentiate the antibiotics and/or to revert possible resistance developed by the bacteria to that antibiotic,” said Wilfried.

The researchers said the results could be the same in other bacteria that do not produce hydrogen sulfide.

“These findings could be extended to other bacteria that do not produce hydrogen sulfide. These bacteria could potentially be susceptible to the antibiotic potentiation / resistance reversion effect of hydrogen sulfide. This, however, remains to be established in other bacteria,” said Wilfried.

Say Yong Ng, lead author of the paper and laboratory technologist at SMART, said the findings provide “a breakthrough in treating many drug-resistant infections.”

SMART is MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, established by MIT in partnership with the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF) in 2007. The Antimicrobial Resistance Interdisciplinary Research Group (AMR IRG) is a translational research and entrepreneurship program that aims to solve the growing threat of resistance to antimicrobial drugs.

Megan McBee, scientific director of antimicrobial resistance IRG at SMART, told BioWorld that SMART has been taking up the challenge of addressing some common conditions caused by pathogens.

“Our AMR research group has been addressing the threat of drug-resistant microorganisms by defining new resistance mechanisms and developing screening and synthetic therapies that we hope will stop these diseases in their tracks. This research is important because antibiotic resistance is growing in bacteria today, and as COVID-19 has shown, a lack of defenses can lead to global pandemics,” said McBee.

She added that the AMR IRG is investigating therapeutics to enhance the immune response as well as reverse resistance to current drugs used for bacterial infections. New diagnostic technology and surveillance techniques are also in the pipeline.

“My colleagues at SMART’s Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalized-Medicine Programme (CAMP) are working on accelerating the manufacturing of living cells that act as bespoke medicines for individual patients,” said McBee.

“CAMP’s teams are looking at ways to enable doctors to weaponize a patient’s own cells against cancer invaders, so only tumors are targeted and everything else is left well alone.”