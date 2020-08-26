New York-based Aetion Inc., a health care technology company that delivers real-world evidence (RWE) for biopharma companies, payers, and regulatory agencies, reported a $19 million extension to its series B funding round, with investment from three new shareholders: Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), EDBI and Greenspring Associates. The investment brings the total series B funding to $82 million, and Aetion's total funding to $94 million since its 2015 commercial launch. The new investors join existing shareholders including venture capital firms NEA, Flare Capital, and Lakestar; and global health care organizations Sanofi, McKesson Ventures, Amgen Ventures, UCB, and Horizon Health Services Inc., a Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey company.

Santa Monica-based Ontrak Inc., an AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient health care treatment company, closed its previously reported underwritten public offering of 1.7 million shares of its 9.50% series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock at $25 per share, for gross proceeds to the company of $42.5 million. The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of series A preferred stock. After deducting expenses, the net proceeds to the Ontrack were approximately $39.3 million prior to any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. B. Riley FBR, Ladenburg Thalmann and William Blair acted as book-running managers for the offering. Thinkequity acted as lead manager. Incapital, Boenning & Scattergood, Colliers Securities and Kingswood Capital Markets acted as co-managers.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Synthego Corp., a genome engineering company, has raised $100 million in a Series D financing led by new investor Wellington Management, co-led by RA Capital Management and 8VC. Additional investors that participated included Founders Fund, Menlo Ventures, and Intel Capital. This new round brings Synthego's total private funding to more than $250 million. Synthego will use the proceeds to expand the capabilities of its platforms.