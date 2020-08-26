Hip fracture risk linked to nanoscale bone inflexibility

A study led by Imperial College London found that flexibility, as well as density, in the bone nanostructure is an important factor in assessing how likely someone is to suffer fractures. The findings, published Aug. 26, 2020, in Scientific Reports, suggest that doctors should look not only at bone density, but also bone flexibility, when deciding how to prevent bone breakages. Clinicians use DEXA scans, which look at how porous or dense bones are, to assess the likelihood of fractures. DEXA scans detect bone weakness in osteoporosis, a condition that causes weakened bones, and to inform treatments, like prescribing the medicine bisphosphonate, to help prevent fractures in these people. However, some people whose bones seem healthy on DEXA scans are more likely than others to suffer fractures. To find out why, the researchers looked to the building blocks of bone: stiff minerals surrounding flexible collagen fibrils, which are responsible for our bones' resistance to fracture during trips and falls. They used high energy intense beams of X-rays generated by Diamond Light Source, the U.K.'s national synchrotron, to examine bone flexibility at the nanoscale. They were able to assess how the collagen and minerals within bone flex and then break apart under load in the nanostructure of hip bone samples. They compared the behavior of the bone tissue samples under load between three groups of donors: those who had not suffered a hip fracture, or any other fracture; those without a bisphosphonate treatment history who had suffered a fractured hip; and those with a bisphosphonate treatment history who had suffered a fractured hip. The team found that donors without fractures were more likely to have flexible collagen and mineral nanostructure than those with who had suffered fractures. Flexibility at the nanoscale could be important in predicting future bone fractures and a target for new treatments.

High intensity physical activity in early life could lead to stronger bones in adulthood

Research, which analyzed data from 2,569 participants of the Children of the 90s health study, found that more time spent doing moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity (MVPA) from age 12 years was associated with stronger hips at age 25 years, whereas time spent in light intensity activity was less clearly associated with adult hip strength. Peak bone mass occurs in young adulthood and is considered to be a marker of the risk of fracture and osteoporosis in later life. Hip fractures make up a large proportion of the osteoporosis disease burden. Researchers looked at data from healthy individuals who had physical activity measured up to four times using accelerometers worn as part of clinical assessments at age 12, 14, 16 and 25 years. This is a device that measures a person's movement for the whole time they wear it. Researchers also found evidence to suggest that adolescent MVPA was more important than MVPA in adulthood, and that MVPA in early adolescence may be more important than in later adolescence. There was also some evidence that higher impact activity (consistent with jumping; assessed once in a subsample in late adolescence using custom accelerometer) was related to stronger hips at age 25.

Xtant Medical reports U.S. launch of the Matriform Si

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., a company based in Belgrade, Mont. focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, reported the U.S. commercial launch of the Matriform Si, a silicated synthetic bone graft strip designed and cleared for spinal fusion procedures. The Matriform Si Strip is resorbable, osteoconductive, and has a cancellous bone-like structure. It is prepared from Beta-tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP) and porcine collagen for its intended use in filling and bridging degenerative or traumatic bone defects. Matriform Si was developed to resemble the composition and porous structure of natural human bone. Comprised of 96% pure phase β-TCP granules and 4% bioglass, Matriform Si is designed to provide the ideal biomimetic scaffold for spinal fusion procedures. The flexible strip is designed to offer excellent handling and shape memory, ensuring direct contact with the surface of healthy bone.

Opioid prescription rates for knee surgery vary, but higher strength dosage common

A new study published in BMJ Open found that opioid prescription rates for outpatient knee surgery vary widely across the country, but the strength of the average prescription in the U.S. is at a level that has been linked to an increased risk of overdose death. While the nationwide rate at which patients ‒who had not already been taking opioids ‒ received an opioid prescription after an arthroscopic knee surgery was found to be more than 70% across the U.S. between 2015 and 2019. The variation at the state level was stark, bottoming out at 40% in South Dakota and reaching 85% in Nebraska, the study showed. The strength of the typical prescription, though, was revealed to be high, equal to 50 milligrams of morphine per day, the level that the CDC has identified as being the threshold for increased risk of opioid overdose death. To gauge prescription rates, the researchers accessed a large, national database of insurance claims. They were able to identify nearly 100,000 patients who had arthroscopic knee surgery and had not used any opioid prescriptions in the six months before the surgery. The team found that, nationwide, 72% of patients filled an opioid prescription within three days of their procedure. There was very little variation in the fill-rate between non-invasive (which might include the removal of torn cartilage) and invasive procedures (which requires work cutting or drilling into bone) such as ACL repair. While the prescription rate varied greatly, the average prescription translated to roughly 250 milligrams of morphine over a five-day period, above the CDC's threshold for risky opioid prescription. Approximately 25,000 of the patients studied, 36%, were receiving this dosage level or more. Moving forward, the researchers feel there needs to be more definitive work done to nail down what is the right prescription to prevent pain but also protect against potential dependence and overdose.