Company Product Description Indication Status

Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, of Jena, Germany Zeiss Intrabeam Intraoperative radiotherapy system for targeted and localized tumor control Cancer Results from the TARGIT-A multicenter phase 3 study of early-stage breast cancer patients randomized to risk-adapted targeted intraoperative radiotherapy (TARGIT-IORT) or external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) found local recurrence risk at 5-yr follow-up was 2.11% for TARGIT-IORT vs. 0.95% for EBRT; in the first 5 yrs, 13 additional local recurrences were reported but 14 fewer deaths for TARGIT-IORT compared with EBRT; no statistically significant difference was found for local recurrence-free survival, mastectomy-free survival, distant disease-free survival, overall survival and breast cancer mortality; the findings were published in BMJ

Eurofins Technologies, of Luxembourg Ingezim total antibody ELISA Detects semi-quantitatively total SARS-CoV-2 virus N-protein-specific antibodies COVID-19 Study performed by Eurofins Ingenasa demonstrated a direct correlation between Eurofins Technologies antibody detection assays and seroneutralization capability of the antibodies detected without the need for complex, time-consuming tests including high biological hazard; researchers tested 50 blood samples on Ingezim total antibody ELISA and a subset of samples on Virotech SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM/IgA ELISA and compared the results to a virus seroneutralization test; in 100% of samples, the ELISA test results were identical to the seroneutralization assay, even though the result was obtained in less than 2 hrs

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., of San Diego, Calif. t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology Insulin control system Insulin control system Findings from the Protocol 5 study of the International Diabetes Closed Loop trial demonstrated increased time spent in range (70-180 mg/dL) in children ages 6 to 13 using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology over a 4-month period; the control group used either a sensor augmented pump without automated insulin dosing or Tandem's t:slim X2 pump with Basal-IQ predictive low glucose suspend technology; no severe hypoglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis was reported, and 100% of subjects using Control-IQ completed the study; the results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine