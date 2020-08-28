iBET you I can kill those metastases

By first increasing the expression of tubulin, bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) inhibition, investigators at Northwestern University sensitized tumor cells to the tubulin-inhibiting chemotherapy vinorelbine in mouse models of HER2-drive breast cancer. HER2-driven breast cancers are particularly likely to metastasize to the brain, and once they do, median survival is less than a year. HER2-targeting antibodies do not penetrate the blood-brain-barrier. The team had previously shown that βIII-tubulin plays a role in the ability of tumor cells to metastasize to the brain. In their follow-up study, they showed that HER2 signaling increased the expression of βIII-tubulin, regardless of whether cells were sensitive or resistant to HER2-targeting therapy, and that BET inhibition further increased βIII-tubulin expression. Combining BET inhibition and vinorelbine therapy reduced tumor volume in two separate orthotopic xenograft models. The authors concluded that “our work provides a rationale for further testing of the FDA-approved drug VRB in combination with iBET for the treatment of [brain metastases]. They reported their findings in the Aug. 26, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Elite controller achieves none-in-a-billion status

Investigators at the Massachusetts General Hospital have gained new insights into the viral reservoirs of elite controllers, HIV-infected individuals who are able to control the virus without antiretroviral therapy (ART). The researchers compared the viral reservoirs of roughly 60 elite controllers with about 40 study participants on ART, and found that the virus was integrated in silent genome regions in the elite controllers, suggesting their immune system had managed to control eliminate cells with virus that was capable of replicating. The team also showed that in one elite controller, they did not detect replication-competent provirus despite sequencing more than a billion cells. “Although the logic of scientific discovery11 does not allow us to confirm that [the participant] has achieved a sterilizing cure of HIV-1 infection through natural immune-mediated mechanisms, it is notable that we have failed to falsify this hypothesis,” the authors wrote. “A sterilizing cure of HIV-1 infection, which has previously been observed only following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, may be feasible in rare instances.” Their paper appeared in the Aug. 27, 2020, issue of Nature.

AP-1 and antidepressant action

Scientists at Rockefeller University have identified a gene expression pattern set off by activator protein 1 (AP-1) as a predictor of a response to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). The antidepressant mechanism of action of SSRIs has long been a mystery, as rising serotonin levels, the supposed molecular cause, occur weeks before any improvements in mood in patients. “The AP-1 transcriptional program modulates the expression of key neuronal remodeling genes… linking neuronal plasticity to the antidepressant response,” the authors wrote. “We find that AP-1 function is required for the antidepressant effect in vivo,” pointing to strategies to induce or potentiate antidepressants responses. Their study appeared in the Aug. 13, 2020, print issue of Molecular Psychiatry after earlier publication online.

‘Undruggable’ phosphatase can be targeted for dystrophies

Scientists at Yale University have used screening and structural methods to identify a druggable binding pocket in the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) phosphatase 5 (MKP5). The deregulation of MAP kinases has been implicated in cancer metabolic disorders, and dystrophies. Because MKPs deactivate MAP kinases, they could potentially be useful in targeting such disorders. The team identified an inhibitor of MKP5 and showed that the inhibitor blocked TGF-β1– signaling, which has been proposed as a therapeutic strategy for dystrophies. The authors concluded that “allosteric inhibition of MKP5 represents a therapeutic strategy against dystrophic muscle disease.” They reported their findings in the Sept. 25, 2020, issue of Science Signaling.

Candida auris: mostly, nothing wrong

The fungus Candida auris was one of five pathogens, and the only fungus, featured on the top-tier Urgent Threat List of the CDC’s 2019 report on antimicrobial threats – a remarkable rise, as the pathogen was not even mentioned in the 2013 report. Given its rapid emergence, many things remain unclear about immunity to C. auris. Researchers at Radboud University have tested whether C. auris is intrinsically more immune evasive than other fungi by comparing the innate immune response to C. auris and C. albicans. They concluded that “the intrinsic virulence of C. auris is not higher than other Candida species circulating in the patient population, but it is, rather, the infection-control problem of this pathogen and its high resistance to antifungal drugs that make it dangerous. The challenges that need to be pursued in the coming years include identifying in even more detail the most effective components of the anti-C. auris host defense, and designing and testing novel host-directed therapies to enhance these pathways and improve the outcome to the infection.” The study supporting those conclusions appeared in the Aug. 24, 2020, online issue of Nature Microbiology.

In T cells, exhaustion starts young

Chronic infections, as well as tumors, can lead to an ineffective T-cell response over time as cells become “exhausted” due to the constant presence of antigen. Researchers at the University of Melbourne have demonstrated that when there were constant high levels of antigen present, the precursor T cells that replenished the T-cell pool were themselves capable only of differentiating into cells that already had gene expression patterns typical of exhausted T cells. “We demonstrate that exhaustion manifests first in TCF1 [expressing] precursor T cells and is propagated subsequently to the pool of antigen-specific T cells,” the authors wrote. Because the mechanisms that establish exhaustion act early in acute severe infections, “our data highlight the potential to target molecules associated with T cell exhaustion early during a severe infection to improve antiviral immunity.” They published their study in the Aug. 24, 2020, online issue of Nature Immunology.

Chewing the fat keeps stem cells quiet

Researchers at the University of Lausanne and the University of Zurich have identified the lipid metabolite malonyl CoA as a controller of stem cell quiescence versus proliferation. Stem cells use different metabolic programs depending on whether they are actively proliferating or not, and rely more strongly on lipid metabolism, specifically fatty acid oxidation, in their quiescent periods. Malonyl CoA is a fatty acid oxidation inhibitor, prompting the researchers to test whether it could be used to increase proliferation. They demonstrated that treating mouse blood-forming stem and progenitor cells in vitro increased their capacity to proliferate, and in particular, to form the immune cells of the lymphoid blood cell lineage, both in vitro and after transplantation in both young and aged mice. Human cord blood cells reacted in a similar way to mouse cells, “opening an innovative avenue” for treating cultured human blood-forming stem cells, the authors wrote. “Modulating lipid metabolism might be interesting in the context of therapeutic approaches where HSPCs have to be functionally maintained in vitro, such as gene therapy.” They published their data in the Aug, 27, 2020, online issue of Stem Cell Reports.

Antiviral protein produces flu mRNAs

Using CRISPR /CAS9 gene editing to understand the role of host factors in flu virus replication post-entry, researchers at the University of Wisconsin have discovered that a number of presumed antiviral proteins, including interferon-induced protein with tetratricopeptide repeats 2 (IFIT2), were co-opted by influenza virus to assist in its replication. IFIT proteins including IFIT2 have antiviral activity against multiple DNA and RNA viruses, making the finding that they aid in flu virus reproduction unexpected. The authors showed that IFIT2 bound to both cellular and viral mRNAs and enhanced translation. They wrote that their experiments “link IFIT2 binding to enhanced translational efficiency for viral and cellular mRNAs and ultimately viral replication. Our findings establish a model for the normal function of IFIT2 as a protein that increases translation of cellular mRNAs to support antiviral responses and explain how influenza virus uses this same activity to redirect a classically antiviral protein into a proviral effector.” They published their study in the Aug. 24, 2020, online issue of Nature Microbiology.

Engineered brown fat cells improve blood sugar control

Scientists at the Joslin Diabetes Center have used CRISPR technology to induce the expression of UCP-1 in energy-storing white fat cells, which caused the cells to run the gene expression programs of energy-dissipating brown fat cells. When the team transplanted those cells, which they termed human brown-like (HUMBLE) into mice, the cells were able to induce brown-like fat cell behavior in the animals’ own white fat cells, reducing diet-induced weight gain and improving the control of blood sugar levels. “these data demonstrate the utility of using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to engineer human white adipocytes to display brown fat-like phenotypes and may open up cell-based therapeutic opportunities” to treat metabolic disorders. The team reported its results in the Aug. 26, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Credit: Graphic by M.E. Newman, Johns Hopkins Medicine, using public domain; image of kidney courtesy of www.medicalgraphic.de and data from www.organdonor.gov (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)

For organs, rejuvenation helps transplantation

Given the twin realities of aging populations and organ shortages, an obvious step to alleviate the latter is to enable donations from the former. However, older organs increase the risk of adverse outcomes. Researchers at Brigham & Women’s Hospital have demonstrated that at the cellular level, this increased risk was attributable to the increased cell-free mitochondrial DNA (cf-mt-DNA) released by senescent cells in older persons, which increased immunogenicity of their organs. In animal models, treatment with older donor animals with senolytic drugs, or transplant recipients with TLR9 agonists, improved outcomes of transplantation. The team published its findings in the Aug. 27, 2020, online issue of Nature Communications.