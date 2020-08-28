To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

The Patent Gazette provides snapshot analysis and indexing of pharmaceutically relevant patenting within days of its publication by patent offices. Primarily focusing on material from the main three patents offices (i.e., the EPO, USPTO, and WIPO), it provides brief descriptions of a patent’s content and seeks to link it to both prior patenting of relevance and to any commercial activity pertinent to the technology being described.

Subscription and access to Cortellis may be tailored and restricted to particular subject areas of interest, such as only its patenting content. For more details please do contact us.

US10746652-B1: “Hemoglobin sensor and detecting method thereof.”

Assignee: RedEye Inc

Inventors: Chang, Chen-Chung; Su, Kuan-Wei; Wang, I-Hua; Yan, Shuo-Ting

IPC Codes: G01N 33/72; G01N 21/31; A61B 10/00; G01N 33/487; G01N 33/493; G01N 21/27; G01N 33/483; G01N 33/49

Publication Date: 18-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019374218, 03-Apr-2019

Hemoglobin sensor comprising a handheld housing, a light emitting unit, an operating interface, a light sensing unit, a data processor, a probe unit, a light reflector and a filter unit. The invention seeks to enhance the accuracy and convenience of detecting occult blood inside excreta present in a solution like that within a toilet that may contain excreta including feces, urine, sputum and/or phlegm, and that can be used for the potential early diagnosis of conditions such as colorectal, bladder or kidney cancer, bronchitis or a lung tumor. Follows US2000150030 in which the same team described a smart toilet seat with an occult blood detecting module.

Hsinchu, Taiwan-based RedEye showcased its RedEye Heme Detection System at January’s CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The RedEye Heme Detection System, and its optical sensing technology, means users only need to wait a moment while feces softens, after which time the handheld device component is placed in the water, and after 10 seconds, the device will indicate the current situation of fecal occult blood through a red or green colored indicator on the device. Based on a built-in noise database, the RedEye Heme Detection System can exclude heme from environmental impurities in the toilet water, providing results that it says are comparable with hospital immunochemical fecal occult blood test (iFOBT) qualitative tests and thereby allows users to do preliminary screening quickly in the convenience of their own home.

The RedEye Heme Detection System consists of two parts: the handheld device that is IPX7 waterproof with a clip-on filter paper at the front end to filter impurities in the water; and, a water-repellent charging stand, that has UV sterilization and air-drying functions. The device is simple to use and lightweight enough to fit anywhere in the bathroom.

WO2020166762-A1: “Bio-electronic sensor capable of detection using urine.”

Assignee: Bitech Co Ltd

Inventors: Lee, Min Ho

IPC Codes: A61B 10/00; A61B 5/1486

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: KR201915296, 11-Feb-2019

A multi-use bioelectronic sensor for measuring levels of glucose present in urine to help in the management of diabetes, and that is also able to measure urinary ketone levels as an indicator of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Follows the inventor’s prior claims for a urine glucose detection sensor in KR1467299-B1, that was granted in December 2014 and assigned to the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI) where he worked until February 2017. The current patent application appears to represent the first patenting to have been published in the name of Bitech Inc that provides an address in Seoul. The company may have been established to commercialize the inventor’s reusable urine glucose sensor technology that he can be seen to have developed still further as an Associate Professor at Chung-Ang University’s School of Integrative Engineering and that he wrote about in a paper published in IEEE Sensors Letters in February 2019 (ie around the time of the earliest priority date listed here).

As seen in this patent application his reusable urine glucose sensor comprises a printed circuit board (PCB) with a Pt electrode coated with multilayered composite of glucose oxidase (GOX) and ascorbate oxidase (AOX). This structure was found to deliver more electrons from glucose oxidation without interference from ascorbic acids by first oxidizing the ascorbic acids present in urine. Results show that the sensor is capable of quantifying concentrations of glucose in urine in the range between 0 and 1000 mg/dL, as well as maintaining its detection stability throughout 200 times of repeated measurements.

US20200260966-A1: “Modular wearable sensor.”

Assignee: BraveHeart Wireless Inc

Inventors: MacEachern, Stuart P.; McCalmont, Stephen A

IPC Codes: A61B 5/1455; A61B 5/01; A61B 5/0205; A61B 5/11; A61B 5/0408; A61B 5/145; A61B 5/00

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019807348, 19-Feb-2019

Wearable health sensor that is modular, allowing for the majority of its circuitry to be separated from the adhesive portion thereof. Reducing the amount of circuitry disposed on the adhesive portion of the wearable health sensor is said to allow the wearable health sensor to better contour to a user's body. The invention’s modularity is said to reduce the waste involved with prior art health sensors, by allowing the replacement of mounting strips that no longer retain the housing to a user adequately while allowing the more expensive and environmentally harmful circuitry and power sources to be reused. The modular wearable health sensor also allows a user to easily remove the housing when required, allowing them to engage in activities that may have been prevented when using prior art systems (eg a non-waterproof housing could be removed prior to showering or swimming, whereas prior art systems that are not removable from adhesive mounts might have had to be covered or be made waterproof, resulting in additional expense).

The modular wearable health monitor, that may comprise at least one EKG sensor, may be configured to monitor heart rate, heart rate variability, steps taken, respiratory rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, body posture, glucose levels, and galvanic skin response/electro dermal activity. Follows the inventors’ prior claims for a wearable health sensor with a variety of clinical and non-clinical uses in US10448831-B2 (granted in October 2019).

In June 2019, Nashua, New Hampshire-headquartered BraveHeart Wireless Inc announced receipt of US FDA clearance for its BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system that is intended for use by health care professionals within a health care setting. The system captures heart rate and EKG data using a Life Sensor electrode affixed to a patient’s skin that continuously transmits the data from the electrode to an application on an iOS device, where the data can be reviewed by health care professionals.

Its latest offering, the BraveHeart Bravo1 patch, a remote patient monitoring patch with a range of customizable sensors, is described as being reusable, rechargeable and capable of monitoring patients’ vital signs for any length of time. The Bravo1 system was reportedly set to be made available in August 2020.

WO2020165322-A1: “Systems and methods for controlled dispensing of temperature-sensitive fluids in liquid handling and dispensing systems.”

Assignee: Cellink AB

Inventors: Bilgec, Marcus; Gatenholm, Erik; Martinez, Hector; Micha, Adam; Sternå, Erik

IPC Codes: B29C 64/295; G01N 35/10; B33Y 30/00; B29C 64/106; B29C 64/112; B29C 64/209; B01L 3/02

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019806521, 15-Feb-2019

Systems and methods for the controlled dispensing of temperature-sensitive fluids in liquid handling and dispensing systems. It is disclosed that the dispensing system can be used for dispensing low (water-like), medium (ketchup-like) and high (peanut butter-like) viscosity fluids that need to be dispensed in a controlled way (eg precise volume, flow rate, and pressure). It can be utilized to dispense extracellular matrix-derived solutions such as gelatinous protein mixtures, extracellular matrix proteins in solution (in acidic, neutral or basic pH), and basement membrane matrices such as Matrigel®, Geltrex® and Cultrex® Basement Membrane Extract, all of which are temperature-sensitive materials that require a low temperature (0-10°C) for dispensing and/or bioprinting applications.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Cellink provides technologies, products, and services for cell and molecular biology with a focus on bioprinting, analysis, and liquid handling/bioprocessing. The day before this application’s publication, Cellink signed an agreement to acquire all shares of German precision dispensing firm Scienion for €80 million ($94.8 million). Founded in 2000 in Berlin as spinout of the Max-Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, Scienion offers proprietary microarray and ultra-low-volume handling technologies, as well as controlled single-cell dispensing technologies.

For prior patenting in which two of the inventors, Gatenholm and Martinez (Cellink’s co-founders), described microfluidic devices for transporting cellular material, such as cells and spheroids, to and from a 3D extracellular environment, such as hydrogel or bioink, for use in bioprinting, see WO2019197333. Also see WO2020086941 in which they described bioink compositions for use in the 3D bioprinting of human tissues and scaffolds.

US10743809-B1: “Systems and methods for seizure prediction and detection.”

Assignee: Ceribell Inc

Inventors: Chao, Xingjuan; Grant, Alexander; Hajinoroozi, Mehdi; Kamousi, Baharan; Karunakaran, Suganya; Parvizi, Josef; Woo, Raymond; Yi, Jianchun

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00; G06F 9/54; A61B 5/0476; G06N 20/00

Publication Date: 18-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019578032, 20-Sep-2019

Methods and systems for predicting and determining the severity of epileptic seizures by receiving a plurality of electroencephalography (EEG) signals. The patent was given prioritized examination, through the USPTO’s TrackOne Request process, meaning that it was not seen initially as a patent application, but has instead appeared publicly for the first time as this fully granted patent. TrackOne Requests can be viewed as an indicator of the assignee being particularly keen to see their invention protected as quickly as possible.

Mountain View, California-headquartered Ceribell received US FDA clearance for its first EEG system in 2017. In December 2019, it then launched its Rapid Response EEG system, Clarity, that is designed for use in neurological intensive care units and emergency rooms, to quickly diagnose patients suspected of having non-convulsive seizures with no visual symptoms. The platform is designed to diagnose patients within minutes, compared to typical EEGs that may take hours or days. The system consists of a disposable headband and cloud-based mobile recording device, allowing a specialist to review the patient’s EEG remotely. It also includes a “brain stethoscope” feature that converts EEG signals to sound.

For prior patenting in which the inventor and Ceribell’s co-founder and CEO, Xingjuan (Jane) Chao, previously described EEG electrode arrays for continuously monitoring epileptic patients for indicia of a pre-ictal state that signify they are likely to start seizing, see US10285646-B1 (granted in May 2019).

WO2020167146-A1: “Method and device for monitoring drug intake.”

Assignee: FindAir Sp Z O O

Inventors: Czyż, Michał; Mikosz, Jacek; Mikosz, Tomasz

IPC Codes: A61M 15/00; A61M 11/00

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: PL427235, 27-Sep-2018

Method and device for monitoring drug intake from a dispenser in the form of a dispenser cap for an inhaler that has a piezoelectric transducer sensor to measure drug release. The design of the cap allows the use of a piezoelectric transducer both as a measure of the kinetic force of the pressure on the drug dispenser in the inhaler to register use of the inhaler, and to monitor use of the drug, understood as the release of the drug from the inhaler and its consumption by the user at the recommended dose, as well as an additional audible signaling device for various events related to the use of the inhaler, including signaling of correct or incorrect use, signaling of individual stages when attempting to use the inhaler, eg the stage of exhalation of air from the lungs before the release of the inhaler, the stage of using the inhaler and inhaling the drug, the stage of holding the drug in the respiratory system breathing after the end of inhalation of the drug, and signaling of events related to the device status, eg high and low battery level in the device, starting and ending the connection of the device with a mobile device, device connection failure with mobile device.

Both the applicant and inventors appear to be new to patenting. In January 2019, the Kraków, Poland-based assignee launched what was then described as being the first publicly available smart inhaler solution in Europe. As seen from this patent application, the FindAir ONE device is a smart add-on intended to be attached to asthma or COPD rescue medication in form of a pMDI inhaler, that collects data about each drug usage and information about the circumstances of that use. Once attached it connects via wireless technology to the rest of the system: a mobile app and web platform for doctors, providing information that is crucial for asthma and COPD sufferers about among others pollen levels, air quality and weather conditions at the moment of an asthma attack. This can then help patients understand their condition and learn to predict asthma attacks. While doctors get to analyze asthma on a patient by patient basis and get a digital representation of the patient’s condition in periods between doctor visits.

WO2020168164-A1: “Method and apparatus for electrical current therapy of biological tissue and insulin release therefrom.”

Assignee: Mower, Morton M

Inventors: Mower, Morton M

IPC Codes: A61N 1/36; A61N 1/372; A61N 1/08; A61N 1/05; A61B 5/145; A61N 1/365

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020 (also published as US20200261730-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019805731, 14-Feb-2019

The application of anodal/cathodal biphasic stimulation to pancreatic beta cells to induce insulin secretion and treat diabetes. Follows similar such claims from the inventor in WO2015195795, where he described an apparatus and method for performing electrical current therapy on biological tissues, including pancreatic tissue so as to increase insulin production.

The Denver, Colorado-based inventor would appear to be the world-renowned Dr Morton Mower, Distinguished Clinical Professor of Medicine-Cardiology at the University of Colorado Denver and co-inventor of the automated implantable cardioverter defibrillator (see US4202340, granted May 1980) and cardiac resynchronization therapy.

US20200261751-A1: “3-Dimensional nasal filter pod.”

Assignee: Resprana Inc

Inventors: Frank, Sophie; Goswami, Sukanya; McDonald, Andrea; Rathore, Jai; Steiger, Micah; Vivant, Marc-Aurelien

IPC Codes: A62B 23/06; A61L 9/04; B01D 69/10; B01D 71/18; B01D 71/38; B01D 71/50; B01D 71/30; B01D 71/54; B01D 71/42; B01D071/42

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020 (also published as WO2020172304-A1, 27-August-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: US201962807793, 20-Feb-2019

A 3-dimensional (3D) nasal pod structure having a filter that fits in the nasal cavity to capture particles such as pollen, allergens, pollution particles present in air when breathing through the nose. The pod’s membrane may have electrostatic and/or antimicrobial properties, with silver ions and/or silver nanoparticles potentially being used to increase an antimicrobial effect against bacteria and viruses. Published alongside US20200261752-A1 and US20200261670-A1 that also relate to nasal pods, and in the case of ‘1670 incorporate a medicament to be delivered for treating asthma.

Represents the New York, New York-based assignee’s first patenting, and as such it would appear to be in support of Resprana's Duo air filters, whose design is said to offer protection from various airborne particles, provide optimal filtering and easy breathing. Made from medical grade silicone and featuring replaceable filters, according to the crowdfunding site Indiegogo, Resprana is hoping to be able to be begin shipping its product by the year’s end.

In April 2020, the inventor Sophie Frank, co-founder and CEO of the company, was reported as saying that the nostril pods have capacity to filter out coronavirus, and that wearers quickly get used to having the product in their nose, and that it is not much different than plugging earbuds into ears.

WO2020167997-A1: “System and method for modeling neurological activity.”

Assignee: Surgical Theater Inc

Inventors: Avisar, Mordechai; Geri, Alon, Yakob; Gidon, Navrotsky

IPC Codes: A61B 5/0476; G16H 50/00

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019804432, 12-Feb-2019

A method for modeling neurological activity, comprising receiving electroencephalogram (“EEG”) data generated by an EEG device coupled to a plurality of electrodes disposed on a brain. A computer is configured to convert the EEG data into a graphical EEG model representative of electrical activity by generating a heat map representative of the strength of the neurological activity at different positions within the brain. The EEG model is then integrated with a graphical brain model representative of the brain, enabling visualization of and interaction with the EEG model within the context of the brain model. The method allows for the modeling and visualizing of a seizure in 3D. The method may further comprise the use of artificial intelligence techniques to learn from historical epilepsy data and to provide suggestions for future epilepsy treatment, including at least one of electrode placement and anomaly detection

For prior patenting in which the inventors Avisar and Geri described a method of preparing for a medical procedure that includes the step of obtaining medical images of the internal anatomy of a particular patient, see WO2020068681. Said method includes preparing a 3D virtual model of the patient, and generating, using a computer device, a virtual reality environment using said virtual model of the patient to provide realistic 3D images of actual tissues of the patient.

With offices in Cleveland, Ohio, and Los Angeles, California, Surgical Theater Inc, a market leader in virtual and augmented reality-based healthcare services, announced in June 2020 that it would make available its virtual reality technology at no charge to any hospital in the world, seeking to navigate inside a Covid-19 patient's lungs. Using patient-specific MRI and CT scans, Surgical Theater creates a 3D, 360° immersive virtual reality environment that allows physicians to navigate and “walk” inside the patient's anatomy from every possible angle. Its US FDA cleared and CE Mark technology can help medical teams better visualize the extent of each individual patient's disease.

WO2020165870-A1: “System and method for treating and monitoring post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

Assignee: Translational Research Institute (TRI) Pty Ltd

Inventors: Crompton, David; Mountford, Carolyn; Tosh, Nathan; Tremewan, Rosanna

IPC Codes: A61B 5/055; A61B 5/048; A61B 5/00; A61B 5/16; A61N 2/00; G01R 33/20

Publication Date: 20-Aug-2020 (also published as US20200261012-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019806400, 15-Feb-2019

Method and system for monitoring therapeutic interventions for treating a patient with PTSD that comprises using a scanner to obtain pre-treatment neural spectroscopic data of at least one neuromarker chemical (eg fucosylated glycans and free fucose substrate, GABA, histidine and phenylalanine) in the brain of the patient before treatment (eg with repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), psychotherapies or pharmaceutical interventions), and comparing it to post-treatment neural spectroscopic data of the neuromarker to determine the effectiveness of treatment.

The inventor Dr Nathan Tosh, a radiographer, is working on a project to identify and isolate abnormalities in the brain chemistry of patients with PTSD, using a non-invasive clinical imaging technology, 2-dimensional magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) localized correlated spectroscopy (2D MRS L-COSY). By comparing the brain tissue biochemistry of patients diagnosed with PTSD to healthy controls, these may help clinicians to identify early warning signs of PTSD, or susceptibility to the condition, to inform options for management and initiate early treatment. Based at the TRI Innovation and Translation Centre in Woolloongabba, Australia, in collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, the project is part of the Diagnostic Imaging Translating Innovation Program, being led by another of the named inventors, TRI CEO and Director of Research, Professor Carolyn Mountford.

For prior patenting in which Professor Mountford described a method and system for enabling a practitioner to detect acute stress disorder and PTSD using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), see WO2020084574.