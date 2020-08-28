Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Motus GI Holdings Inc., which is providing endoscopy solutions that aim to improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, entered a securities purchase agreement with a single health care-focused institutional investor providing for the sale and issuance of 8,733,625 shares of common stock at an effective purchase price of $1.145 per share of common stock (or $1.144 per pre-funded warrant) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds of about $10 million. The closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected on or about Sept. 1. The company also will issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,733,625 shares of common stock. The warrants will be exercisable for a period of five years and have an exercise price of $1.30 per share of common stock. It intends to use the net proceeds to fund commercialization activities for the Pure-Vu system, continue R&D activities and potentially repay debt. Motus GI intends to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Pleasanton, Calif.-based Movano Inc., which is focused on helping people affected by chronic health conditions, including diabetes, has closed its bridge round at $12.5 million. The additional funding will be used to expand both internal and external testing efforts. The capital also will help accelerate the process of miniaturizing Movano’s technology into a single chip that can fit inside a wearable.