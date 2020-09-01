LONDON – Engitix Ltd. has secured Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s endorsement of its extracellular matrix (ECM) technology in a potential $500 million deal in liver fibrosis.

The two will collaborate in using ECM assays to validate targets and then apply the platform to the screening and preclinical development of drugs discovered as a result. Takeda will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize products.

Takeda becomes the first pharmaceutical company to be convinced of the importance of ECM in drug discovery and development, according to Giuseppe Mazza, CEO and co-founder of Engitix. “ECM is finally taking on its right relevance. For us, it’s a big honor to partner with Takeda, in particular because it is the first big pharma to be investing heavily in the role of ECM for discovery,” he told BioWorld.

The deal rests on a patented mechanical method Engitix has developed for rapidly decellularizing human liver, leaving extracellular scaffolds that retain their normal 3D architecture and tissue-specific biochemical and biomechanical properties.

That forms the basis of physiologically realistic human in vitro models, providing a more relevant medium to screen drug compounds targeting fibrosis, which is an ECM-related disease. In advanced, symptomatic disease, ECM is an active source of fibrotic signaling.

Engitix is receiving an undisclosed up-front payment from Takeda, with further near-term milestones to come, based on the confirmation and functional validation of the selected targets. The headline figure of $500 million is some way down the line however, requiring products to make it to market.

There is a vital need for new treatments for advanced liver disease, said Gareth Hicks, head of the gastrointestinal drug discovery unit at Takeda. “Engitix’s ECM platform offers a powerful tool for identifying and validating novel targets that will be valuable in the development of direct antifibrotic therapies,” Hicks said.

The endorsement from Takeda will make Engitix more investible, Mazza said. “For investors in any platform technology, an exclusive partnership with big pharma is key,” he said.

The agreement also allows the London-based company to move its in-house portfolio forward. The ECM scaffold fibrosis models have been used by Engitix co-founder Massimo Pinzani, director of the institute for liver and digestive health at University College London, to generate leads in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare, persistent and progressive fibrotic disease of the liver that is characterized by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts; nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and for the treatment of fibrosis and fistulae caused by inflammatory bowel disease.

“As of today, we will focus on [PSC], with an eye on NASH,” said Mazza. The programs are some way from the clinic, but he said the company has set timelines that will see it file the first IND in 2024.

From demonstrating the decellularization technique in liver cells, Engitix has shown it can be applied to multiple organs and indications. It has access to reliable sources of resected tissue that would otherwise be discarded, and claims it is the first company to have a standardized, reproducible method for producing tissue- and disease-specific ECM scaffolds.

Although ECM is acellular, it is far from inert. Rather, it is a dynamic structure that is constantly remodeled to control tissue homeostasis. It is comprised of approximately 300 proteins, including collagen, glycoproteins and enzymes.

In cancer, ECM is a major component of the tumor microenvironment and plays a role in the development, evolution and spread of solid tumors. Engitix has developed preclinical models in pancreatic ductal carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma that it is using to deconstruct the complexity of the tumor ECM landscape and identify interactions between the many cell types, soluble factors and ECM proteins.

“Everybody talks about the importance of the tumor microenvironment, but it is not included in discovery models,” Mazza said. “Having an exclusive agreement [with Takeda] increases our confidence that we can add oncology indications [to the inhouse portfolio].”

Engitix was formed in December 2018 after Mazza, Pinzani and colleagues published their method for producing cubes of acellular human liver scaffolds from donated livers that were unsuitable for transplantation.

While other researchers have tried to do this, the breakthrough for Engitix came in applying high shear stress to enhance the distribution of detergents within the tissue, while minimizing the length of time the ECM is exposed to the detergents.

The technique was refined from taking 16 days to partially decellularize the liver cubes, to completely decellularizing them in three hours, while maintaining the protein composition and 3D architecture.

The cubes are frozen at minus 80 degrees until they are needed, when disease model cells are added to the assay.

The company also has shown the relevance of using ECM assays: human liver cells grown in ECM liver scaffolds show markedly different gene expression compared to standard 2D cultures; when cancer cells are put into decellularized ECM matrix they take on a more invasive phenotype than in standard cell cultures.

While he acknowledges there are no perfect assays, Mazza said the ECM technology can address questions that organoids and in vitro cell models cannot. “One model cannot satisfy all needs. We are now working on how to integrate bioinformatics and use multi-omics to accelerate discovery and selection of targets,” he said.