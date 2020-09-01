The first weekly therapy for adult growth hormone deficiency (GHD) has arrived in the U.S. with FDA approval for Novo Nordisk A/S' Sogroya (somapacitan). It’s the first of Novo's regulatory filings for the medicine, also submitted in the EU and Japan, to win approval.

Growth hormone deficiency is characterized by inadequate growth hormone production from the anterior pituitary gland. Sogroya replaces endogenous growth hormone in adults who don't produce enough of it. Novo said it is working to finalize plans to make the therapy available and has not yet disclosed pricing.

Though novel, adults with growth hormone deficiency comprise just about a tenth of the overall growth market. Furthermore, Sogroya could soon face competition from other long-acting candidates. A BLA for Ascendis Pharma A/S candidate Transcon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) was filed in June, while a BLA for Lagova (somatrogon), from Opko Health Inc. and commercial partner Pfizer Inc., is expected to be on file with the FDA by year-end.

The FDA approved Sogroya based on a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 300 adults with GHD who had either never received growth hormone treatment or had stopped treatment with other growth hormone formulations at least three months before the study. They were randomized to receive injections of weekly Sogroya, weekly placebo or daily somatropin, another FDA-approved growth hormone. The drug's efficacy was evaluated based on participants' percentage change of truncal fat, which the FDA said is regulated by growth hormone and can be associated with serious medical issues.

At the end of the 34-week treatment period, truncal fat decreased by 1.06%, on average, among patients taking weekly Sogroya while it increased among patients taking the placebo by 0.47%. the regulator said. In the daily somatropin group, truncal fat decreased by 2.23%. Patients in the weekly Sogroya and daily somatropin groups had similar improvements in other clinical endpoints. It's not known if Sogroya is safe and effective in children, Novo said, although the company has tested it in children and appears to be continuing to do so.

The most common side effects of Sogroya in the trial included back pain, joint paint, indigestion, sleep problems, dizziness, tonsillitis, swelling in the arms or lower legs, vomiting, adrenal insufficiency, hypertension, increase in blood creatine phosphokinase, weight increase and anemia, the FDA said.