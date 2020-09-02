Aditx Therapeutics Inc., of Loma Linda, Calif., said it priced an underwritten public offering of 2.4 million units at $4 each. A unit will immediately be separated into one share of common stock, one series A-1 warrant, that allows for the purchase one share at priced $3.19, and one series B-1 warrant, exercisable at $5 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of common stock and/or series A-1 warrants to purchase up to 360,000 shares and series B-1 warrants to purchase up to 360,000 shares, in any combination.

Evogene Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, said it entered a definitive agreement with Ark Investment Management LLC and Alpha Capital Anstalt for a registered direct offering of ordinary shares priced at $1.70 each, for $10 million in proceeds. The net proceeds will be used to further develop its and its subsidiaries' product pipelines, to further enhance and expand its computational predictive biology platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Immunovant Inc., of New York, said it priced its underwritten public offering of 5.27 million shares at $33 each for gross proceeds of approximately $173.9 million. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 790,513 additional shares. If exercised in full, the final gross proceeds would be approximately $200 million. Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) closed Sept. 8 at $38.45, up $3.78.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin, reported revised results of its pending rights offering, and the company now estimates that it will receive gross proceeds of approximately $220,000 from the offering, not including estimated expenses.

Sun Biopharma Inc., of Minneapolis, said it closed its underwritten public offering of 2.54 million shares and the same number of warrants to purchase shares at $4.125 each. Gross proceeds were approximately $10.5 million. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of $4.54 per share.