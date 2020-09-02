Kitotech Medical Inc., a Seattle-based device company, completed a $3 million convertible note financing, which will be used to accelerate the commercialization of its Micromend family of wound closure products. With the funds from this financing, the company will continue to expand its customer base of health care systems as well as independent hospitals and clinics. In addition, it will use the proceeds to support the entry of Micromend into new markets, including surgical specialties, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology.

Awans, Belgium-based Miracor Medical SA reported the closing of a €24 million (US$28.45 million) series E round of financing. The round was led by a new corporate strategic investor joined by co-investor Yonghua. Current investors Earlybird, Noshaq, Quest for Growth, SFPI-FPIM, SRIW and another corporate strategic investor also supported this financing. The funds will be used to advance the PiCSO clinical study program, which will recruit and randomize up to 750 patients in three studies in Europe and the U.S. Additionally, commercialization will start in Europe. Miracor provides solutions for the treatment of severe cardiac diseases, aiming to improve short and long-term clinical outcomes and reduce associated cost. Its PiCSO impulse system, is a coronary sinus intervention system designed to reduce infarct size, improve cardiac function by clearing microcirculation and potentially reduce the onset of heart failure following acute myocardial infarction.