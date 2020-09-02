Implant choice more important than surgeon skill for hip replacement success

A study analyzing more than 650,000 hip replacement patients across England and Wales over 14 years sought to investigate why one hospital has consistently been identified as having better than expected outcomes compared to other settings. The findings have shown that the outstanding hip implant survival results seen in one center in the U.K. are associated with implant choice more than surgeon skill. The study by researchers from the Musculoskeletal Research Unit at the University of Bristol, the NIHR Bristol Biomedical Research Centre, and the University of Exeter, using data from the National Joint Registry, has been published in PLOS Medicine. In 2017, there were more than 822 different types of hip replacements implanted in England and Wales, but the Royal Devon & Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) has used only three in the last 14 years. In the RD&E, only 1.7% of hips needed to be re-done 14 years after the hip replacements were put in, but in the rest of the country this figure was 2.9% Given that about 100,000 people have a hip replacement every year, this difference could lead to many more patients needing further surgery. The researchers considered age, sex and general health in their analyses and showed that when the patient's outcomes from the RD&E were compared to cases nationwide where the same implants had been used, there was no difference in how many of the hips lasted 14 years. This suggests that consistent use of a reliable hip replacement implant may be a more important determinant of success than the surgeon performing the operation.

Vertebral body tethering shows clinical success as treatment for scoliosis

Scoliosis is the most common spinal deformity affecting pediatric patients. A posterior spinal fusion (PSF) is the gold standard treatment for patients with curves exceeding 45 degrees, but the procedure's drawbacks include the loss of spinal mobility, persistent pain and adjacent segment disc disease. However, a new retrospective study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Health Care shows an alternative to PSF called vertebral body tethering (VBT) yields promising results with fewer long-term consequences for a specific group of scoliosis patients. VBT is an alternative to PSF for scoliosis patients who still have growth remaining and flexibility of their spine. Screws are attached in a minimally invasive fashion to the thoracic or lumbar vertebra in the curved area of the spine. A polyethylene cord connects the screws and tension straightens the spine, correcting the scoliosis. The researchers conducted a retrospective review of 29 consecutive patients with two to five year follow-ups. Successful outcomes were defined by a curve of less than 30 degrees in patients who reached skeletally maturity and had not receive a PSF. At the latest follow-up, 27 patients reached skeletal maturity and 74% achieved clinical success. "Despite our patient population being slightly more mature at the time of surgery than when compared to previous studies, we found a higher success rate and a lower revision rate," the researchers said. "Our overall revision rate was 21% and a PSF was avoided in 93% of patients, indicating that VBT may be a reliable treatment option for adolescent scoliosis."

Hip fracture risk linked to nanoscale bone inflexibility

A study led by Imperial College London found that flexibility, as well as density, in the bone nanostructure is an important factor in assessing how likely someone is to suffer fractures. The findings, published Aug. 26, 2020, in Scientific Reports, suggest that doctors should look not only at bone density, but also bone flexibility, when deciding how to prevent bone breakages. Clinicians use dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans, which look at how porous or dense bones are, to assess the likelihood of fractures. DEXA scans detect bone weakness in osteoporosis, a condition that causes weakened bones, and to inform treatments, like prescribing the medicine bisphosphonate, to help prevent fractures in these people. However, some people whose bones seem healthy on DEXA scans are more likely than others to suffer fractures. To find out why, the researchers looked to the building blocks of bone: stiff minerals surrounding flexible collagen fibrils, which are responsible for our bones' resistance to fracture during trips and falls. They used high energy intense beams of X-rays generated by Diamond Light Source, the U.K.'s national synchrotron, to examine bone flexibility at the nanoscale. They were able to assess how the collagen and minerals within bone flex and then break apart under load in the nanostructure of hip bone samples. The team found that donors without fractures were more likely to have flexible collagen and mineral nanostructure than those with who had suffered fractures. The researchers say the bones may have fractured because the tissue was too inflexible and could not deform to absorb energy during a bump or fall – and that this highlights the importance of flexibility in the collagen and minerals of bone. Therefore, flexibility at the nanoscale could be important in predicting future bone fractures and a target for new treatment.

Bioventus reports first use of its Signfuse bioactive bone graft in strip format

Bioventus Inc., of Durham, N.C., shared results of the first in-patient use of its new Signfuse bioactive bone graft strips. Rick Placide, of VCU Health in Richmond, Va., performed a posterolateral lumbar fusion (PLF) and placed the Signafuse strips in the posterolateral gutters of the patient’s spine. “Since the recent release of the Signafuse strip, we have used it as a bone graft extender in several cases and found it easy to use,” Placide said. “We have already been impressed by its ability to absorb bone marrow aspirate while maintaining its form, flexibility and toughness. These properties make Signafuse strips ideal for a variety of cases, including spanning large defects. We look forward to following the clinical outcomes.”