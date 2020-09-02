Natera Inc.’s personalized, tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay, Signatera, accurately and quickly predicted response to immunotherapy across 25 types of cancer, in a study published in Nature Cancer. The assay stands to revolutionize cancer care by offering a test that can quickly identify nonresponders, reducing risk of avoidable severe adverse effects and providing critical time to move to potentially more helpful therapies. Given the cost of immunotherapies, payers are likely to be as interested in the test as physicians and patients.

“The primary purpose of the assay is always focused on improving clinical decision making and sparing patients the unnecessary toxicities of ineffective therapies. However, the cost implications of immune therapy cannot be discounted,” Natera Senior Medical Director Alexey Aleshin told BioWorld. “Given the number of biomarkers of prognosis or early response to immunotherapies that have been investigated, it’s fair to say that there’s significant interest. The biomarkers currently in use, such as PD-L1, TMB and MSI/MMR perform poorly at predicting patient response to immunotherapies, so a pan-cancer biomarker would be of tremendous value to patients and payers.”

The assay has proved effective in determining response in multiple cancer types, including colorectal, non-small-cell lung, breast, and bladder cancer, squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, ovarian cancer, melanoma, and, in the most recent study, across a wide variety of solid tumors.

Signatera received CE mark Aug. 26 and was granted breakthrough device designation by the U.S. FDA in 2019. The test is available for both clinical and research use in Natera’s CLIA/CAP-accredited laboratory.

Responding or not?

The bespoke assay identified nonresponders to pembrolizumab by week six of treatment in the INSPIRE trial. Definitive identification of nonresponders can be a problem as about 10% of patients receiving immunotherapy experience pseudo-progression, where a tumor appears larger in an initial scan during treatment but subsequently shrinks. Signatera showed declining ctDNA levels in patients who were responding to therapy, regardless of the apparent increase in tumor size on imaging.

"Although immune checkpoint inhibitors are an effective tool for treating many types of cancer, the decision to treat beyond radiological progression can sometimes be challenging due to potential pseudo-progression," explained lead investigator Lillian Siu, BMO chair in Precision Cancer Genomics at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto, both in Toronto, Canada. "We are delighted to have partnered with Natera on this landmark study, which shows that ctDNA-based surveillance using the Signatera test, in conjunction with imaging, can be used to identify true disease progression and thus help patients receive appropriate immunotherapy treatment."

The ability to rapidly differentiate responders and nonresponders is particularly important in histologies that are more challenging to interpret, Aleshin noted. Those include lung cancer, melanoma and head and neck cancer. The confirmation of radiologic and other indicators would be useful across the board, however. “We see this as a universal tool that can be added to the oncologist’s toolbox for any patients being treated with immunotherapy,” he said.

In addition to flagging nonresponders, the test could provide reassurance to patients and physicians who are on the right track with therapy. The study showed that ctDNA clearance at any point during treatment was associated with 100% survival after a median more than two years.

A bespoke assay

Customizing the Signatera assay to the genetic signature of each patient’s tumor. Credit: Natera Inc.

Unlike other ctDNA assays, Signatera is customized to each unique genetic signature of each patient’s cancer, which the company refers to as “tumor-informed.” The assay begins with sequencing the tumor’s entire exome to identify all the unique somatic mutations, then selects 16 clonal mutations to create a personalized, multiplex PCR/NGS sequencing assay specific to the patient.

Compared to gene panel-based ctDNA tests, Signatera has greater sensitivity, with the ability to detect variant allele fractions as low as 0.01%, and specificity exceeding 99.7%. In addition, “due to the availability of matched tumor/normal exome sequences, it can inherently filter out artifacts caused by clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP). CHIP is being widely recognized as a common source of mutational ‘noise’ in patients and cannot be ruled out without sequencing matched bone marrow,” Aleshin said.

These advantages make a significant difference in assessing molecular residual disease following surgical resection, he added, as the “amount of ctDNA in these indications is several orders of magnitude lower than in patients with advanced or metastatic disease.”

“We believe Signatera is broadly applicable across a spectrum of different tumor types and treatment settings, from early identification of [minimal residual disease] after surgery, to treatment response monitoring,” Aleshin said. “We really see Signatera as being complementary to standard clinical and radiological methods for managing patients’ care across the whole continuum of treatment. We look forward to generating additional data to support the clinical utility of Signatera as one of the most exciting new developments to improve and personalize cancer care.”