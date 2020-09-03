|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, China
|BAT-2206
|Biosimilar of Stelara (ustekinumab)
|Healthy volunteers
|Started single-dose study comparing drug to U.S.- and EU-sourced reference product in 270 participants
|Celecor Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|RUC-4
|GPIIb/IIIa inhibitor
|Coronary artery disease
|Data published in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed the drug produced high‐grade (>80%) platelet inhibition that resolved within 2 hours in 14 healthy volunteers and 30 stable patients taking aspirin
|Exact Therapeutics A/S, of Oslo, Norway
|Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT)
|Microbubbles and microdroplets activated with ultrasound
|Metastatic colorectal cancer
|Enrolled first patient in the Activate study following temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Lattice Biologics Ltd., of Belgrade, Mont.
|Amnioboost
|Concentrated allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells and cytokines derived from amniotic fluid
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19
|Stopped study due to lack of patient recruitment with appropriate acceptance criteria
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX‑CoV2373
|Nanoparticle vaccine with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed all participants generated neutralizing antibodies after the second dose; Matrix-M helped the 5-µg dose perform comparably with the 25-µg dose
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine
|Protein-based vaccine plus a pandemic adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started the phase I/II study in 440 participants; initial data expected in December 2020
|Sutro Biopharma Inc., of South San Francisco
|STRO-002
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting folate receptor alpha
|Varian and endometrial cancer
|Partial response was seen in 5 of 29 evaluable patients with 2 confirmed on second scan; 9 patients have stable disease
|Phase II
|89bio Inc., of San Francisco
|BIO89-100
|Glycopegylated analogue of fibroblast growth factor 21
|Severe hypertriglyceridemia
|Started study of about 90 patients comparing 4 treatment regimens to placebo; primary endpoint is the reduction in fasting triglycerides from baseline; secondary endpoints include the effect on other lipids and metabolic markers and change in liver fat
|Auris Medical Holding Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|AM-125
|Intranasal betahistine
|Vertigo following neurosurgery
|In part A of the study, AM-125 improved Tandem Romberg from baseline to 14 days post-surgery by 6 seconds compared to 3.1 seconds for placebo and improved the Standing on Foam test by 10.5 seconds compared to 4.3 seconds for placebo; all active dose groups were statistically significant (p<0.02 and p<0.01 to p<0.05, respectively)
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong
|HMPL-453
|Fibroblast growth factor receptor inhibitor
|Advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion after failure of at least 1 systemic therapy
|Started study measuring objective response rate; secondary endpoints include disease control rate, time to response, duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Tabrecta (capmatinib)
|Met inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 skipping mutations
|Data from the Geometry mono-1 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed overall response rate was 68% for 28 treatment-naïve patients and 41% for 69 previously treated patients; 7 of 13 evaluable patients with brain metastases had intracranial responses, including 4 complete responses
|Phase III
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.,
|Vadadustat
|Hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor
|Anemia due to chronic kidney disease
|In the Pro2tect study, vadadustat was noninferior to darbepoetin alfa as measured by a mean change in hemoglobin between baseline and the primary evaluation period (weeks 24 to 36) and secondary evaluation period (weeks 40 to 52); study didn't meet the primary safety endpoint of noninferiority of vadadustat vs. darbepoetin alfa in time to first occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Conshohocken, Pa.
|Resmetirom (MGL-3196)
|Thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist
|Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
|Exceeded enrollment target of 700 patients in the Maestro NAFLD-1 study; top-line data expected by the end of 2021
|Novan Inc., of Morrisville, N.C.
|SB-206
|Antiviral gel
|Molluscum contagiosum
|Treated first patient in the B-Simple4 study; top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2021
|Octapharma USA Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|Panzyga (immune globulin intravenous, human)
|Liquid preparation of immune globulin
|Pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome
|Launched study to compare Panzyga vs. placebo for reducing the severity of symptoms associated with PANS; secondary objectives are to determine sustainability of the reduction of the severity of symptoms and to assess efficacy in reducing functional impairment associated with PANS
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York
|TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine sublingual tablets)
|Non-opioid, centrally acting analgesic
|Fibromyalgia
|Enrolled first of about 470 patients in the Rally study; primary endpoint is daily diary pain severity score change from baseline
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.