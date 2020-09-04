To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

WO2020172484-A1: “Point of care pharmacy app-controlled blister pack drug dispenser.”

Assignee: Accoy Pharmaceuticals Inc

Inventors: Valentine, Edmund L

IPC Codes: A61J 1/03; B65D 75/36; B65D 83/04

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019808446, 21-Feb-2019

Novel app-controlled blister pack pill dispenser that enables point-of-care pharmacy management through dose-by-dose dispensing control. An integrated intrusion detection alerting system deters intrusion, while biometric authentication ensures only the intended patient has access to the medication, thereby decreasing medication diversion. An associated app interface precludes misuse and facilitates in identifying patients who abuse a medication. The unit dose blister pack’s design allows medication tracking down to a patient level and assists the patient in opening the blister pack. Sensors monitor storage temperature and humidity to ensure proper storage. The dispenser housing is designed to be moisture resistant, accommodate a prescribed number of doses, fit in a patient’s pocket or purse, and facilitate electronics recycling and unused drug disposal. The dose dispensing system can be configured to store and dispense more than one type of medication.

Represents the first patenting to have been published in the assignee’s name, however, for prior claims from the inventor pertaining to drug and device combination products with improved safety and efficacy profiles, see WO2018035147. Said family of patenting includes members that are particularly focused on novel oral opioid dispensing device combination products with improved safety and efficacy profiles, that comprise a mobile opioid-specific app that uses a patient and drug specific drug dispensing algorithm that incorporates the use of digitally captured and patient self-assessment, self-test, and/or self-report, prescription, and dispenser information.

Ed Valentine is co-founder of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Accoy Pharmaceuticals (formerly Valentine & Cautreels), a development stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug and device combinations to improve the safety profiles of drugs that may have historically been associated with problems of abuse, misuse, addiction, dependence, tolerance, diversion, underdosing, and/or overdosing. To date Valentine has received one patent (US10660824-B2, issued May 2020) for the company’s API System (the ACCOY system) that it is seeking to develop for the management of not only opioid pain therapies but also CNS disease and symptom management, cardiovascular therapy management, and the management of diarrhea predominant IBS.

US20200268440-A1: “Automated ablation control systems.”

Assignee: Acessa Health Inc

Inventors: Bergeron, Brian J.; Bridges, Rodriguez Kim

IPC Codes: A61B 34/37; A61B 18/14

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020 (also published as WO2020176161, 03-Sep-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019810145, 25-Feb-2019

System for remote robotic control of an ablation system having an imaging device such as a laparoscope or endoscope that is able to be positioned to image the area being subject to surgery. An ultrasound imaging probe may provide a second image output to image the area and an ablation probe having a plurality of deployable stylets may be used to ablate the tissue region of interest, such as uterine fibroids.

Follows prior patenting from the Austin, Texas-based assignee describing a system for ablation treatment and visualization; see WO2019094808.

The inventor Kim Rodriguez is co-founder, CEO and President of Acessa Health that acquired its Acessa® System for the treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids in June 2017, following the close of an asset purchase agreement with Halt Medical Inc (a company of which she had previously been President and CEO). In November 2019, Acessa Health launched its third generation Acessa ProVu® system, a fully integrated laparoscopic system that combines radiofrequency ablation with advanced intra-abdominal ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping, that enables physicians to effectively and safely treat women with symptomatic, benign uterine fibroids. In August 2020, it was announced that Acessa Health was to be acquired by Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Hologic Inc for approximately $80 million in cash plus contingent payments based on future revenue growth.

WO2020172628-A1: “Methods, systems and devices for a medicament dose calculator.”

Assignee: Companion Medical Inc

Inventors: Benke, Jasper; Cohen, Eric; Hampapuram, Haripriyan; Mensinger, Michael; Pryor, Jack; Saint, Sean

IPC Codes: G16H 40/60; G16H 20/17

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019808735, 21-Feb-2019

Method for adjusting an insulin dose size by fixed-dose titration on an injection pen device in wireless communication with a companion mobile communication device. A dose calculator may be displayed in the home screen of a mobile app, on a smart watch display, on a smart phone lock screen or home screen widget, or similar. Touchless recommendations and logged insulin doses, meals (size and type), and calculations may be displayed alongside or on top of other controls, settings, and status displays. These options and recommendations appear when they are useful (such as during a meal window) but are dismissed, minimized, or hidden when they are not likely to be useful. When the next scheduled activity (eg meal time or check blood glucose (BG) reminder) is at least some minimum amount of time (e 1 hour) in the future and BG is acceptable, the interface may communicate to the user that there is nothing to do for the next time period. This the inventors say may help calm the user and reduce stress, allowing them to focus on the break in activities rather than focusing on future needs.

For prior patenting in which the inventors Saint and Mensinger described intelligent medication delivery systems and methods for medicine dose calculation and reporting, see US20190392937.

Sean Saint is CEO and co-founder of San Diego, California-based Companion Medical, whose InPen system uses a smart pen and Bluetooth®-enabled app to calculate insulin doses, issue dose reminders, track active insulin and send reports to caregivers. The system’s mobile companion app is also able to sync with continuous glucose monitors. Launched in late 2017 and representing the first US FDA-cleared smart insulin pen system, Companion Medical announced in June 2020 that it had received expanded clearance from the US FDA for persons of all ages to use its InPen system.

In August 2020, Medtronic announced plans to buy Companion Medical for an undisclosed sum, with it being expected that the acquisition would close within one to two months.

US20200268536-A1: “Method, apparatus, surgical technique, and optimal stimulation parameters for noninvasive & minimally invasive autonomic vector neuromodulation for the treatment of obesity, cardiac disease, pulmonary disorders, hypertension, and other conditions.”

Assignee: DiLorenzo, Daniel John

Inventors: DiLorenzo, Daniel John

IPC Codes: A61F 5/00; A61N 1/36

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019286582, 26-Feb-2019

Use of a neuromodulator to enhance health and treat disease, with a particular focus on its use in a method for treating obesity that maximizes weight loss while minimizing cardiac side effects. Throughout the application’s disclosure we see the inventor’s neuromodulation system being referred to by the name, “GastroPace™”, a trademark the inventor has held through his Seattle, Washington-based company DiLorenzo Biomedical LLC.

See US20190329042 in which the same inventor previously described an apparatus for treating conditions such as obesity and hypertension that comprised a pulse generator in communication with a neuromodulator that modulated activity of the autonomic nervous system.

An Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at California’s Loma Linda University, Dr Daniel DiLorenzo is also Entrepreneur in Residence at Santé Ventures - a life sciences venture capital firm that invests in early-stage companies developing innovative medical technologies. Prior to Santé, while a neurosurgery resident, he founded BioNeuronics (latterly renamed NeuroVista) which developed an implanted seizure advisory system and successfully demonstrated for the first time that seizures can be predicted in humans. He has also founded a company called Barinetics, that is described as an early stage medical device venture based upon his autonomic modulation inventions, which could prove to be the entity through which his GastroPace™ neuromodulator technology eventually comes to be commercialized.

WO2020172480-A1: “Absorbable intravascular devices that exhibit their greatest radial strength at their nominal diameters.”

Assignee: Efemoral Medical LLC

Inventors: Etrada, Alex; Schwartz, Lewis B.; Tzvetanov, Ivan

IPC Codes: A61F 2/07; A61F 2/86; A61F 2/90; A61F 2/82; A61F 2/958

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019808683, 21-Feb-2019

Balloon-expandable, bioresorbable, vascular stent elements configured to be implanted in blood vessels so as to maintain or enhance blood flow there through. The devices may further incorporate a therapeutic drug that prevents or attenuates inflammation, cell dysfunction, cell activation, cell proliferation, neointimal formation, thickening, late atherosclerotic change or thrombosis.

For prior patenting in which one of the team, Schwartz (co-founder of the Los Altos, California-based assignee), described a multi-element, bioresorbable, intravascular stent that may be used to maintain or enhance patency of a blood vessel, see WO2016141215. By using multiple, separate stent elements that are balloon expandable, the multi-element stent may be stronger than a traditional self-expanding stent and also be more flexible, due to its multiple-element configuration, than a traditional balloon-expandable stent.

Dr Lewis Schwartz is a vascular surgeon at the Lutheran General Hospital in Niles, Illinois, and Professor of Vascular Surgery at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. His patenting would appear to be in support of Efemoral Medical’s interventional device that is designed to provide durable treatment benefits to patients suffering from peripheral vascular disease.

WO2020171794-A1: “Fixation element for osteosynthesis.”

Assignee: Motor Sich JSC

Inventors: Chernyj, Vadim Nikolaevich; Mironenko, Roman Aleksandrovich; Tsotsorin, Sergey Yur'Evich; Vinichenko, Dmitriy Igorevich

IPC Codes: A61L 27/04; A61L 27/58; A61B 17/84; A61B 17/86; C22C 23/00; A61B 17/58

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: WO2019UA24, 20-Feb-2019

Fixing elements, such as screws, for osteosynthesis that are made of a magnesium-based alloy consisting of zirconium, neodymium, zinc, silver, and magnesium. The resulting alloy provides biodegrading fixing elements/screws with reduced toxicity, that have a dissolution rate in the body of 6 to 12 months, which means that repeated operations for the removal of screws used in orthopedic surgery to stabilize and join the ends of fractured bones may be avoided.

Represents a new patenting interest for the Ukrainian assignee, which comes as no particular surprise when you learn that Zaporizhia-headquartered Joint Stock Company Motor Sich is better known as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of engines for airplanes and helicopters as well as industrial gas turbine installations.

EP3698844-A1: “Brain stimulation system, device, arrangement and corresponding method for treating aphasia.”

Assignee: Neuro Device Group Spolka Akcyjna

Inventors: Malej, Krzysztof Mateusz; Orzechowski, Mateusz Marek; Soluch, Pawel Sebastian

IPC Codes: A61N 1/36

Publication Date: 26-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: EP2019461515, 25-Feb-2019

Brain stimulation system that may be used in a method for treating aphasia, eg after someone has suffered a stroke. The brain stimulation device may be configured to stimulate the brain via transcranial electrical stimulation in constant current mode (transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS)) or varying, especially alternating, current stimulation (eg transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or pulsed operation). The method for treating aphasia may comprise providing a patient with a task to be performed, and stimulating one area or more areas of the patient's brain (eg brain language areas involved in language comprehension and/or language production), via varying current mode while the patient is performing the task and/or while the task is presented to the patient. Such an aphasia treatment system represents a new patenting interest for the assignee and inventors.

The inventor Pawel Soluch is a neuropsychologist and consultant at the Medical University of Warsaw’s Department of Neurosurgery, and the founder and CEO of Warsaw, Poland-based Neuro Device that is conducting work on prototypes of several solutions to change the quality of life of people suffering from serious neurological disorders. Among them is this device for supporting the rehabilitation of speech disorders (aphasia). Called the Neuro Device Voic™, it works on the principle of neuromodulation and electrical stimulation of the brain, with patients individually performing exercises with special software, while the device affects the activity of neurons in the stimulated part of the brain. The device has been seen to increase the effectiveness of rehabilitation and is able to be used both in an institution and at home such that therapy becomes more convenient and cheaper. In February 2020, Neuro Device reported that within the next few months it would be carrying out a clinical trial using transcranial electrical stimulation combined with speech-language therapy in patients with post-stroke aphasia. Treatment was to be run at a neurological clinic, Terapia Neurologiczna Samodzielni, in Warsaw, Poland.

US20200269051-A1: “Drug-coated balloon catheters for body lumens.”

Assignee: Nevro Corp

Inventors: Bradley, Kerry; Lee, Dongchul; Lee, Kwan Yeop

IPC Codes: A61N 1/36

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019798334, 29-Jan-2019

A method for treating pain by positioning an implantable electrical signal delivery device proximate to a target location at or near the patient's spinal cord and delivering an electrical therapy signal at a frequency range of from about 1.2 kHz to about 100 kHz. Frequency is increased or decreased, ie ramped, from a first value to a second value during delivery. The inventors report that treating a patient's pain using such ramped therapeutic signals can prevent activating excitatory interneurons, and as such, are expected to have an improved outcome compared to therapeutic signals which are not ramped-up, and those which are ramped-down.

Comes a month after the publication of WO2020150647, in which one of the inventors (Lee) described methods to help identify, early on, those patients who may respond favorably to spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems that provide pain relief without generating paresthesia.

In June 2020, Redwood City, California-headquartered Nevro Corp announced its receipt of Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approval in Australia for its Senza® Omnia™ SCS System for use in the non-pharmacologic treatment of chronic pain. This came the month after its May 2020 announcement concerning the system’s CE Mark approval. The Omnia™ System, that was launched in the US in November 2019, is the first and only SCS system designed to deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy in addition to all other available SCS frequencies.

WO2020171052-A1: “Co-culturing device, motor neuron culturing device, multi-well plate, method for making in vitro assessment model for neuromuscular disease, and screening method for therapeutic drug for neuromuscular disease.”

Assignee: National University Corporation Tokai National Higher Education and Research System

Inventors: Honda, Hiroyuki; Shimizu, Kazunori; Yamaoka, Nao

IPC Codes: G01N 33/15; G01N 33/50; G01N 37/00; C12Q 1/02; C12M 3/00; C12M 1/00

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: JP201928451, 20-Feb-2019

Co-culturing device, motor neuron culturing device, multi-well plate, method for making an in vitro assessment model for neuromuscular disease, and a screening method for potential remedies for treating neuromuscular diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA; also known as Kennedy disease).

Two of the team, Honda and Shimizu, are Professor and Associate Professor, respectively, at Nagoya University’s Laboratory of Bioprocess Engineering (aka Honda’s Laboratory). In July 2019, their creation of a device for measuring contractile force of tissue engineered skeletal muscles was selected as a cover image for the Journal of Bioscience and Bioengineering. It represented their development of 96 well formatted microdevices for fabricating tissue-engineered human contractile skeletal muscle that can be applied to model disease conditions such as skeletal muscle atrophy and aid in more efficient drug development.

For prior patenting naming Professor Honda as an inventor, but featuring Nagoya University as an assignee, see WO2011021391 in which he described a device for evaluating cultured cells.

In December 2018, two of Japan's national universities, Nagoya University and Gifu University (that are both located in Japan’s Tokai region), concluded a basic agreement on the establishment of the, “National University Corporation, Tokai National Higher Education and Research System (THERS).” Under a single corporation, the two universities would utilize each other's abilities, proceed to integrate their office work systems and management capabilities, with the aim of contributing more to regional development and strengthening their functions to develop into world-leading research universities.

WO2020172560-A1: “Drug-coated balloon catheters for body lumens.”

Assignee: Urotronic Inc

Inventors: Barnett, Peter; Hendrickson, David; Wang, Lixiao

IPC Codes: A61P 31/00; A61M 25/10; A61K 31/00; A61L 29/16

Publication Date: 27-Aug-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019809048, 22-Feb-2019

Drug-coated balloon (DCB) catheters for treating, preventing, or reducing the recurrence of a radiation-induced stricture and/or cancer, or for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Previously, in WO2018204782, the same three inventors described DCB catheters for delivering a therapeutic agent (eg paclitaxel) to a target site of a body lumen stricture.

In August 2020, following a successful pilot study, Plymouth, Minnesota-headquartered Urotronic announced that its ongoing randomized PINNACLE trial (NCT04131907) was now aiming to confirm the safety and efficacy of its Optilume™ DCB catheter system as a treatment for men with symptomatic BPH. The estimated primary completion date of the PINNACLE trial is June 2021 and the estimated final completion date is June 2025. The Optilume™ system consists of a dilation catheter used to exert radial force to dilate the prostatic urethra resulting in a commissurotomy. The distal end of the catheter has a semi-compliant inflatable double lobe balloon that is coated with a proprietary coating containing paclitaxel.