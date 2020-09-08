Aeon Biopharma Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif., said its strategic partner, Seoul, Korea-based Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., will invest $25 million in the company in the form of a five-year, unsecured, subordinated, 3% convertible note that will automatically convert into 9.99% of the company’s common stock immediately prior to an initial public offering. The company is developing ABP-450 to treat cervical dystonia and has received FDA clearance to start a phase II trial. ABP-450 contains a 900 kDa botulinum toxin type-A complex produced by Clostridium botulinum.

Inxmed Co. Ltd., of Nanjing, China, said it completed a series A+ financing of ¥130 million (US$19 million) led by Ennovation Ventures and China Growth Capital with Innomed Capital and Grand Yangtze Capital also participating. The funding will support the acceleration of its IN-10018 clinical program and expand the product portfolio. IN-10018 is a selective ATP-competitive focal adhesion kinase (FAK) small-molecule inhibitor, with three indications, including uveal melanoma and NRAS-mutant metastatic melanoma, diffuse gastric cancer and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, undergoing clinical trials in the U.S., Australia and China.

Luca Science Inc., of Tokyo, which is developing functional mitochondria as therapeutic agents, said it closed a $9.8 million series A financing led by Axil Capital Partners. The company is collaborating with both Japanese and international academic institutions to develop clinical applications in multiple therapeutic areas. The funding will support the research and development of advanced drug delivery and formulation.