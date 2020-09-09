New drug shown to improve bone growth in children with achondroplasia

A phase III global trial led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) has shown a new drug boosts bone growth in children born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial results, led by MCRI clinical geneticist Professor Ravi Savarirayan, were published Sept. 8, 2020, in The Lancet. Achondroplasia is the most common cause of dwarfism and is caused by overactivity of the FGFR3 protein, which slows bone growth in children's limbs, spine, and the base of their skull. The experimental drug, vosoritide, blocks the activity of FGFR3, potentially returning growth rates to normal. Previous MCRI-led trials have confirmed vosoritide was safe to give to young people with dwarfism. This new randomized, controlled trial conclusively shows it is also effective increasing bone growth over one year of daily injections. Current achondroplasia treatments, like surgery, only address the symptoms. In contrast, vosoritide is a precision therapy directly targeted at the molecular cause of the disease. Biomarin Pharmaceutical, who manufacturers the peptide drug and funded the trial, has applied to the U.S. FDA to license vosoritide for its use in treating achondroplasia. The European Medicines Agency validated the Company's application. Australian licensing is expected to follow sometime after a successful U.S. application. For the trial, 121 children aged 5 to under 18 were enrolled, which was conducted at 24 hospitals in seven countries. In Melbourne, the trial was conducted at the Melbourne Children's Trial Center. The 60 children who received daily injections of vosoritide grew an average of 1.57 cm per year more than the children who received placebo, which brought them almost in line with their typically developing peers. Although the trial did not significantly improve the children's proportions between their upper and lower bodies, the children will be followed until they achieve their final adult height to see how long the drug's effects last and whether they experience a growth spurt during puberty, as this doesn't normally happen in children with achondroplasia.

Failure to calibrate for ethnicity in fracture epidemiology would do more harm than good

The Fracture Risk Assessment Tool (FRAX) is a widely used calculation tool that integrates clinical information in a quantitative manner to predict a 10-year probability of major osteoporotic fracture for both women and men in different countries. A recent article from the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) questioned the use of race or ethnicity in risk assessment algorithms, including FRAX. In response to this article, the new editorial 'FRAX and Ethnicity' in the journal Osteoporosis International, authored by experts from the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), sets out key messages and considerations related to the inclusion of race/ethnicity in FRAX algorithms. The researchers noted that it is important to understand the reality of fracture epidemiology and risk assessment. “Fracture probability varies markedly in different regions of the world due to differences in fracture risk and mortality. In the case of hip fracture there is a ten-fold range in probability which far exceeds the differences in incidence between the sexes within a country. Ethnicity-specific risk often exceeds the differences between the sexes as well. Therefore, failure to include ethnicity-specific models where. The researchers noted that disparities in the osteoporosis treatment gap can be addressed through good clinical judgement. Fracture risk estimates derived from FRAX should not be used uncritically in the management of patients. They also noted that used well, “FRAX helps direct treatment to those most at need and avoids unnecessary intervention in those at low risk, amongst all segments of society."

Muscle aging: Stronger for longer

With life expectancy increasing, age-related diseases are also on the rise, including sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass due to aging. Researchers from the University of Basel's Biozentrum have demonstrated that a well-known drug can delay the progression of age-related muscle weakness. Already in our best years, our muscles begin to shrink and their strength dwindles. Unfortunately, this is a natural part of aging. For some people, the decline in muscle mass and function is excessive. This condition, called sarcopenia, affects every second or third person over 80, reducing mobility, autonomy and quality of life. The causes of sarcopenia are diverse, ranging from altered muscle metabolism to changes in the nerves supplying muscles. Researchers have now discovered that mTORC1 also contributes to sarcopenia and its suppression with the well-known drug rapamycin slows age-related muscle wasting. The researchers identified a molecular signature of sarcopenia, with mTORC1 as the key player. To help the scientific community further investigate how gene expression in skeletal muscle changes during aging or in response to rapamycin treatment, they developed the user-friendly web application, Sarcoatlas, which is supported by sciCORE, the Center for Scientific Computing at the University of Basel. There is currently no effective pharmacological therapy to treat sarcopenia. This study provides hope that it may be possible to slow down age-related muscle wasting with treatments that suppress mTORC1 and thereby extend the autonomy and life quality of elderly people.

After Medicaid expansion, 'unmet need' for joint replacement surgery

States that have expanded Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act have seen an "early surge in demand" for hip and knee replacement surgery, reports a study in the Sept. 2, 2020, issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. "Patients with Medicaid expansion plans have a shorter time from enrollment to the surgical procedure, suggesting that there may be an unmet need for total hip arthroplasty [THA] and total knee arthroplasty [TKA] among newly enrolled Medicaid expansion beneficiaries," according to the new research by Christopher J. Dy MD, MPH, and colleagues of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, With use of data from a Medicaid managed care program, the researchers analyzed the timing of primary THA and TKA procedures in adults under age 65 between 2008 to 2015. Times to joint replacement surgery were compared for Medicaid-expansion patients, a relatively healthy group of adults without dependent children; Medicaid patients with Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a group of relatively unhealthy adults with disabilities; and patients receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), who are parents of children with Medicaid insurance. The analysis included a total of 4,117 patients across groups. The median time to THA or TKA surgery for Medicaid-expansion patients (7.5 months) was significantly shorter than for SSI patients (16.1 months) and TANF patients (12.2 months). A further analysis was adjusted for other factors, including patient age and sex, social deprivation, surgeon supply and reimbursement, and state-level Medicaid enrollment. The results of that analysis suggested that the time to THA or TKA was 70% shorter for Medicaid-expansion patients than for SSI patients. For TANF patients, the time to THA or TKA was 24% shorter than for SSI patients.