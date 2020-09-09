Pleasanton, Calif.-based 10x Genomics Inc., which focuses on building products to interrogate, understand and master biology, has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its class A common stock. All the shares are being offered by the company, and it intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of class A common stock.

Acarix AB, of Malmö, Sweden, reported the preliminary result of the rights issue. The subscription period ended Sept. 8, and a total of 105,414,911 shares have been subscribed or registered for subscription in the rights issue, which corresponds to approximately 122% of the rights issue. The preliminary results show that the rights issue has been oversubscribed. Of note, 66,052,303 shares have been subscribed for with subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 76.7% of the rights issue. In addition, the company has received applications to subscribe for 39,362,608 shares without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 45.7% of the rights issue. Accordingly, in total 105,414,911 shares have been subscribed or registered for subscription in the rights issue, which corresponds to approximately 122% of the rights issue. The company has an advanced sensor that is placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow.

Grail Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., filed a registration statement on form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The company has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol GRAL. Grail focuses on combining science, technology, and clinical studies to reveal cancer at its beginnings.

Elyria, Ohio-based Invacare Corp. has retired the majority of its remaining 5% convertible senior notes due 2021. The company repurchased approximately $22 million aggregate principal amount of the 2021 convertible notes for cash in separate open market transactions, leaving a balance of about $3.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2021 convertible notes outstanding.

Nyxoah SA, which focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions, reported the terms of its IPO of new shares, with admission to trading of all its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels. It encompasses an offering of up to 3,871,000 new shares of the company, which could go up by up to 15%. The price range of the offering is between €14 and €17 (US$16.52 and US$20) per offered share. Of note, €27.5 million will go toward conducting clinical trials in the U.S., Europe and Australia and €14.5 million will fund product development and R&D activities. The Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium-based company also intends to back marketing strategy and commercialization efforts and general corporate purposes.

Wavre, Belgium-based Oncomfort SA, which focuses on digital sedation, reported the completion of a €10 million (US$11.8 million) series A funding round co-led by Debiopharm and Crédit Mutuel Innovation. Oncomfort plans to use this investment to develop its innovative digital therapy solutions and accelerate its international expansion. It plans to use this investment to develop its Digital Sedation solution and accelerate its international expansion on the European and U.S. markets.

Recursion, a Salt Lake City-based digital biology company industrializing drug discovery, unveiled a $239 million oversubscribed series D financing. The financing was led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG. The syndicate also included new investors Casdin Capital, Catalio Capital Management, LP, Laurion Capital Management, Samsara Biocapital and others, as well as all of Recursion’s existing major institutional investors (Baillie Gifford, Mubadala, DCVC, Lux Capital, Obvious Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Epic Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Advantage Capital, Intermountain Ventures and others). Proceeds from the financing will support the clinical development of Recursion’s therapeutic pipeline. Additionally, Recursion will continue to invest in the development of its proprietary technology to enable improvements in many steps of the drug discovery process.

San Mateo, Calif.-based Truepill, which is focused on API-connected health care infrastructure, reported the close of a $75 million series C funding round with investments from lead Oak HC/FT and additional participation from existing investors Optum Ventures, Ti Platform Management, Sound Ventures and Ycombinator. The funds will be used to launch an at-home lab testing network.