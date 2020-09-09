|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alydia Health Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Jada system
|Thin tube with made of medical-grade silicone; gently applies suction to the uterus
|Treats postpartum hemorrhage and abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Ka Imaging Inc., of Waterloo, Ontario
|Reveal
|Portable dual-energy X-ray detector
|Simultaneously delivers digital radiography, bone, and tissue images
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Procisedx Inc., of San Diego
|Procise ADL
|Point-of-care test for use on the Procisedx system
|Provides therapeutic drug monitoring for adalimumab
|Received the CE mark
|Procisedx Inc., of San Diego
|Procise IFX
|Point-of-care test for use on the Procisedx system
|Provides therapeutic drug monitoring for infliximab
|Received the CE mark
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Oncomine Dx Target test
|Next-generation sequencing companion diagnostic (CDx)
|Detects biomarkers associated with three FDA-approved non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies
|The U.S. FDA granted premarket approval for use as a CDx to identify RET fusion-positive, metastatic NSCLC patients who are candidates for Gavreto (pralsetinib)
