Company Product Description Indication Status
Alydia Health Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. Jada system Thin tube with made of medical-grade silicone; gently applies suction to the uterus Treats postpartum hemorrhage and abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Ka Imaging Inc., of Waterloo, Ontario Reveal Portable dual-energy X-ray detector Simultaneously delivers digital radiography, bone, and tissue images Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Procisedx Inc., of San Diego Procise ADL Point-of-care test for use on the Procisedx system Provides therapeutic drug monitoring for adalimumab Received the CE mark
Procisedx Inc., of San Diego Procise IFX Point-of-care test for use on the Procisedx system Provides therapeutic drug monitoring for infliximab Received the CE mark
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Oncomine Dx Target test Next-generation sequencing companion diagnostic (CDx) Detects biomarkers associated with three FDA-approved non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies The U.S. FDA granted premarket approval for use as a CDx to identify RET fusion-positive, metastatic NSCLC patients who are candidates for Gavreto (pralsetinib)

