Nessan Bermingham, Korro Bio Inc.’s co-founder and executive chair, told BioWorld that other groups are looking into adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR) – the body’s natural base editing system – but “we’re the first group, as far as I’m aware” to raise big money and bring together what could become the best technology for developing drugs based on an understanding of ADAR.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Korro pulled down $91.5 million in a series A financing to advance its OPERA (Oligonucleotide Promoted Editing of RNA) platform, which harnesses ADAR to make targeted edits to a single RNA base. OPERA can repair disease-causing mutations at the RNA level and make therapeutically beneficial versions of proteins, Korro said.

The money will let the firm get its lead program to an IND filing and establish a portfolio of RNA-editing prospects. Wu Capital led the round with participation from current investors Atlas Venture and New Enterprise Associates. New investors include Qiming Venture Partners USA, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Cormorant Asset Management, MP Healthcare Venture Management and Alexandria Venture Investments. Korro takes its name from Akkorokamui, “the kraken of Japan,” a large squid-like creature and Shinto deity revered for its restorative healing powers. Cephalopods such as squid have been an important animal class for understanding the biology of RNA editing as the company looks to apply the OPERA technology in human disease.

Nessan Bermingham, co-founder and executive chair, Korro

Korro’s team – which consists of 21 full-time employees, 11 of which are PhDs – is leveraging established approaches to design and manufacture synthetic oligonucleotides that can be delivered to target tissues, Bermingham said. The firm has been “recruiting quite aggressively” to augment the senior management team. Among the open positions: CEO. The company will be moving into a new facility in the center of Cambridge.

Specifics about indications that might be in the Korro crosshairs have not been disclosed, but programs target a broad range of RNA-editing therapies in the liver, eye and central nervous system. “[With] that first indication, you really want to be very clear that you’re actually exploring the underlying therapeutic modality in its own right,” Bermingham said. Another concern is tailoring OPERA to the right diseases. “When we think about opening up therapeutic opportunities, what is this technology uniquely positioned to enable us to do?” He allowed that Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Rett syndrome are possibilities, but “there are other examples where you think about resetting the cell, like rebooting your computer.” To name the first indication now would be “a little disingenuous,” he said. “We’re not at that point,” as the company is busy “testing the robustness of the endogenous system across multiple different cell types.”

ADAR Wave Shape-ing up

CRISPR/Cas 9 is “a very effective tool,” Bermingham allowed. “What it’s not able to do is go in and allow a very specific change on a single base.” And the changes are permanent. “There’s no going back,” which is acceptable when the gene in question has been well validated, but that’s not always the case. “You want systems that allow you to do it in a transient, targeted fashion,” he said. “Everybody talks about off-target activity as you look at CRISPR/Cas 9. There was a lot of off-target activity when siRNA was first being developed. The same with antisense oligonucleotides.” Korro’s method brings no such concerns.

With gene therapy, nucleic acid is put into a virus-like delivery system, which makes for a big payload driving expression of the protein. “It’s on – it stays on,” Bermingham said. “But when you look at proteins in your cell, they’re almost cyclical. They’re responsive to the environment in the cell and also the environment around it. It’s taking constant signals from the body as to the expression of that protein.”

Atlas-founded Korro closed a $4 million seed financing in June of last year. The technology originated in the laboratory of company co-founder Josh Rosenthal of the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass., an affiliate of the University of Chicago. The company and the Rosenthal lab are collaborating to push the science forward.

Bermingham, a serial biotech entrepreneur and investor, also has founded Triplet Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc., both of Cambridge, Mass.; he was president and CEO of the latter until December 2017. He’s also chairman of the board at U.K.-based F-Star Therapeutics Ltd. and Akrevia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. As a venture partner at Atlas and managing partner at Omega Funds, he’s been involved with investments across the U.S. and Europe.

Bermingham called Korro’s approach “very similar to siRNA. Any case where you can co-opt an existing mechanism to do the work for you certainly makes life a lot easier.” The latest financing was “done all by Zoom,” he said, adding that the companies with which he’s involved have “rebounded pretty well” from the first effect of COVID-19. “Back in March, we had a board meeting at Triplet and Korro in the same week, and the next week, both facilities were effectively shut down,” until standard operating procedures could be put in place for employees to return, he said. “Did we lose some time? Absolutely. Did we lose a significant amount of time? No, we didn’t. We’re able to plan ahead which, frankly, back in March, we just weren’t able to do because we didn’t know where it was going.”

Among those investigating ADAR is Seattle-based Shape Therapeutics Inc., which late last year raised $35.5 million in a series A round. The firm’s platforms include RNAfix, which enables direct in vivo targeting and modification of RNA by leveraging proteins such as ADARs, suppressor transfer RNAs, and engineered adeno-associated viruses.

Another ADAR soldier is Cambridge, Mass.-based Wave Life Sciences Ltd., which said during an earnings update in August that it continues to advance its ADAR editing technology in vitro across cell types and in vivo in various tissues. The company disclosed that its first candidate would target the liver. Mizuho analyst Salim Syed said that “makes sense, at least initially, since ADAR levels are high in the liver so the underlying mechanism to edit the transcript is already there. What's interesting to us and what we want to call out is that Wave is not positioning this drug as another ‘silencing’ molecule, but one that corrects or edits the transcript,” he wrote in a report.

Bermingham said “having multiple players in an area working on it only makes the companies better. One company cannot do it all, and the learnings are accretive.”