HONG KONG – Technology took the front seat for a second day, at the 2020 KoNECT-MOHW-MFDS International Conference, with a discussion about the South Korean medical devices landscape attracting both criticism and praise.

Seon Heui Lee, professor at Gachon University, said that “collaboration between medical device manufacturers and physicians has to be the starting point for new medical device development in South Korea,” with the regulatory approval system, health technology assessment and reimbursement system all playing a part in device commercialization.

In order to commercialize and launch medical devices, the regulatory hurdles include approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), a health technology assessment by the National Evidence-based healthcare Collaborating Agency (NECA) and reimbursement registration with the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA), reflecting the large role played by regulation in the industry.

The health technology assessment has been criticized for hampering the development of new devices instead of achieving its aim of encouraging their development set upon its adoption in April 2007. The regulation hampers medical device candidates that could potentially benefit patients but are unable to generate enough data from clinical trials to pass the regulatory barriers, impacting the decision-making process and increasing uncertainty for developers.

Lee also pointed out some differences for device manufacturers compared with the pharmaceutical industry, with the medical device industry up against higher cost clinical trials, maintenance and distribution costs, a significantly shorter product lifecycle, higher diversity, lower market volumes, and high costs incurred for the physician education and training necessary for the device’s safe and effective use. She also pointed out that 80% of medical device developers are small and medium-sized enterprises, while pharmaceutical companies tend to be multinationals.

In order to rectify the uncertainty generated by industry regulations, a new conditional approval policy for medical devices was introduced in 2013, allowing developers of certain types of devices to seek approval post-launch. Devices covered under this policy include those treating urgent-need rare and severe diseases without alternative treatments, or that are in designated hospitals for a prescribed period. However, very few developers have sought approval under this new policy, said Lee.

Other policies include fast-track approvals for in vitro diagnostics, communication channels between the regulatory bodies and developers covering issues from development to insurance coverage, a one-stop service, benchmarked from Australia, to be able to apply for MFDS and NECA approvals simultaneously, as well as research and development support for data generation.

But Lee suggested that more efforts must be made to introduce global, multicenter trials in South Korea that collaborate with global companies. With speed to market a critical factor for developers due to the shorter product lifecycle, she said that efforts to generate clinical evidence should be strengthened further.

South Korea must also take a leaf from payer support programs in countries such as the U.S., France, and Germany to promote clinical trials by sharing their high cost, reflecting their growing importance in the process. The U.S., for example, provides reimbursement for clinical trials through its Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Lee also said that the regulatory bodies themselves should communicate to create “consistent and reasonable approval criteria” for medical devices’ entry into the market, and importantly, come up with a unified definition for the term innovative medical device.

However, developers also have their part to play by gaining a solid understanding of the regulations and clinical trials, tracking market trends both in South Korea and overseas, and improving the collection of clinical and economic data.

While Lee pointed out areas for improvement, Mingdong Zhang, Boston Scientific’s chief medical officer, said that South Korea’s westernized clinical trial practices and disease patterns worked to the country’s advantage. Diseases such as cancer are prevalent in both western countries and South Korea, giving companies a large clinical trial population to work with.

The South Korean government has also designated 173 medical institutions as qualified clinical trial sites as of July 2020 and has 32 approved or ongoing studies supported by a multinational device company, a number on par with China in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)’s election at July’s meeting of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) will see it working with other overseas regulators to harmonize clinical data requirements and approvals, Zhang said.

Hae Sook Bok, head of the Academic-Clinical Research Operation team at Samsung Medical Center, expounded on Lee’s point regarding the role of physicians in the development process. She said that they should not limit their role to just being the devices’ end user, but should also endeavor to become involved in the product development process.

Bok also said that hospitals should also enlarge their roles to include supporting R&D and “acting as the control tower” in supporting the development process and creating a “win-win situation” for both parties.