Caredx Inc., of South San Francisco, Calif., named Kashif Rathore as senior vice president for digital business operations, and Ryan Phan as vice president of lab operations. Sean Grant has joined the company as the vice president for strategy and business development, and Danielle Scelfo is the new vice president for market access and health policy.

Cynosure, of Westford, Mass., said that Anne Gates has been appointed to its board and will chair the company's audit committee.

Everlywell Inc., of Austin, Texas, named Any Page as the company’s inaugural president.

Welldoc, of Columbia, Md., appointed Keith Reynolds to the position of chief operating officer and David Driscoll as chief revenue officer. Linda Piazza will also join the company, as senior vice president of sales.