RapidAI, which focuses on imaging for stroke, has launched the Rapid Web App to help stroke teams stay updated on imaging results and communicate securely. Using the app, team members can receive real-time browser notifications of new cases, preview Rapid results and source files and engage in workflow communications via a desktop or laptop computer.

“It takes a whole team to treat stroke and we want to ensure our tools meet the team where they are – whether on a phone, desktop or a laptop,” said Rachel Witalec, vice president of product at RapidAI. “With the Rapid Web App, team members now have even more ways to ensure they can collaborate and preview time-sensitive stroke imaging across their workflow.”

Preview output from all modules

With browser notifications, physicians can preview Rapid results and compressed patient images directly from their browsers. In just minutes, they can also get processed imaging results based on noncontrast computed tomography (NCCT), computed tomography perfusion (CTP), computed tomography angiography (CTA) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) from the Rapid clinical backend – speeding treatment decisions by enabling doctors to preview Rapid results and source files immediately via a built-in DICOM viewer.

Users will have the ability to preview outputs from all of the modules on the RapidAI platform: Rapid ICH, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid CTA, Rapid LVO, Rapid CTP and Rapid MRI.

To facilitate patient care, stroke teams can use the app to centralize case information and activate members, reducing miscommunications and unnecessary interactions.

The HIPAA-compliant Rapid Web App is integrated with third-party identify providers, such as Microsoft Activity Directory, to allow single sign-on and easier activation and deactivation of app accounts, according to the company. To underscore its commitment to security and privacy protection, RapidAI also reported it has received ISO 27001 certification for data security and management.

Demand for a convenient app-based means to view patient images and coordinate care has been high, Witalec told BioWorld. The company rolled out an app for use with mobile devices in 2018.

“Every time we improve communication and preview capabilities for stroke teams, whether through the Rapid Web App in a desktop browser or on mobile devices via the Rapid Mobile App, we help improve stroke team coordination, and the speed and accuracy of critical decisionmaking.”

Previously known as Ischemaview, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company officially changed its named to RapidAI earlier this year.

The Rapid Web App will be available globally free of charge to users of the RapidAI platform, Witalec said.

Positive response

The app comes on the heels of RapidAI’s latest modules – Rapid LVO and Rapid ASPECTS. Cleared by the U.S. FDA in June, Rapid LVO uses a vessel tracker in conjunction with assessment of brain regions with reduced blood vessel density to identify suspected large vessel occlusions.

In August, the agency cleared Rapid ASPECTS for neuroimaging analysis to aid in the detection of stroke.

“We’ve had extremely positive response, in the U.S. and internationally, to the rollout of Rapid ASPECTS,” Witalec said, calling it a game-changer in stroke care.

“It is the first neuroimaging analysis device in the FDA’s CADx (computer-assisted diagnostic software) category. Rapid ASPECTS is also the only neuroimaging product shown to improve physicians’ interpretations of … NCCT scans using a standardized ASPECT score.”

In studies, Rapid ASPECTS’ automated score, combined with the physician’s review of the scan, improved the accuracy of the ASPECT score calculation – a key benefit for less experienced readers, she said.

RapidAI’s artificial intelligence-powered platform is based on over 1 million scans from more than 1,600 hospitals over 50 countries.

While the emphasis has been primarily on stroke, the company recently acquired Endovantage LLC, of Scottsdale, Ariz., which makes the Find, Track and Treat comprehensive cerebral aneurysm management platform. The addition of Endovantage should strengthen RapidAI’s footprint in cerebrovascular imaging. The former uses CTA and magnetic resonance angiogram scans to help physicians locate and track aneurysm progression. It also utilizes data from 3D rotational angiograms to produce detailed models of a patient vasculature and aid in presurgical planning for aneurysm repair.

“Looking ahead, you can expect to see further big news in stroke care, as well as expanded offerings for aneurysm,” Witalec said. “We now address both acute and chronic cerebrovascular conditions.”

Among future offerings are more RapidAI tools to help hospitals become more efficient and better understand their stroke businesses, she added.